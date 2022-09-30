TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Debuts "Return To Death Row" Lyric Video

Former Judas Priest vocalist, Tim "Ripper" Owens, has been working on new music, produced by Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider), that will feature his heaviest songs yet. The collaboration has resulted in a new EP, Return To Death Row, due to be released in late October / early November under the Ripper moniker.

Today, Owens releases the single and lyric video for the title track. Stream/download "Return To Death Row" here, and watch a lyric video for the track below:

The Return To Death Row EP is available for pre-order here.

Owens previously released the single, "Embattled", which will be featured on the forthcoming EP. Stream the single here, and watch the video below:

Players on the upcoming EP include Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass).

Jamey Jasta remarks, "Ripper has been one of my favorite voices in metal since Jugulator arrived 25 years ago. His power, range, and work ethic inspire me daily and I cannot wait for the world to hear the crushing new metal tracks we are creating!"

Fans can contribute to the project and get their names in Ripper's "thank you" list for a limited time, here.