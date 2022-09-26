TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Gearing Up To Release Return To Death Row EP; Cover Artwork Revealed

Former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens has been working on new music, produced by Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider), that will feature his heaviest songs yet. The collaboration has resulted in a new EP, Return To Death Row, due to be released in late October / early November under the Ripper moniker. Check out the cover artwork below.

Owens recently released the single, "Embattled", which will be featured on the forthcoming EP. Stream the single here, and watch the video below.

About the song and video, Ripper reveals: "It was a blast making this video while on a solo tour in South America! It’s such a great song that hits you right in the mouth! Sit back and enjoy the ride because it’s just starting."

Players on the upcoming EP include Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass).

Jamey Jasta remarks, "Ripper has been one of my favorite voices in metal since Jugulator arrived 25 years ago. His power, range, and work ethic inspire me daily and I cannot wait for the world to hear the crushing new metal tracks we are creating!"

Fans can contribute to the project and get their names in Ripper's "thank you" list for a limited time, here.

Ripper is currently serving as the frontman for KK's Priest, featuring former Judas Priest member KK Downing. Stay tuned for updates.