TIM "RIPPER" OWENS On K.K. DOWNING Writing KK's PRIEST Debut Album - "He Wrote It Knowing That I Was Singing" (Video)

KK's Priest, the new project from former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing and vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, will release their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, on August 20. On this week’s episode of Inner Sleeve, Owens stops by for a chat with Cassius Morris. He discusses his time with Judas Priest, becoming a proper family member of the band, the new KKs Priest album, and his unique vocal range.

On KK Downing forming KK's Priest

Owens: "I think when he realized 'I'm not gonna be doing the Judas Priest 50th (Anniversary tour), that's out of the question...', I thnk that when he thought it's time to come back. I think this wouldn't have happened if he would have done the 50th. That's what started it. This was November 2019, and he started giving me new material to hear in February. It sounded so great. The thing is, I didn't do any writing on it, then I started giving some ideas when I went into the studio, but he wanted to do this. The band says he wrote it for me. It wasn't like he wrote a record that was just his vocal ideas; he wrote it knowing that I was singing."

Pre-order / pre-save options for Sermons Of The Sinner are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video:

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

With Downing on guitar and "Ripper" on vocals, KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

KK’s Priest is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.