TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Performs JUDAS PRIEST And BLACK SABBATH Classics At Battle Creek, Michigan Show; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK's Priest, The Three Tremors, ex-Judas Priest) performed at The Music Factory in Battle Creek, Michigan on April 24th. His set included classics from Judas Priest, Motörhead, Dio and Black Sabbath. Check out fan-filmed video from the show below featuring Judas Priest's "Electric Eye", "One On One" and "Living After Midnight", and Black Sabbath's "Heaven And Hell".

The complete setlist was as follows:

"Metal Gods" (Judas Priest)

"The Ripper" (Judas Priest)

"Burn in Hell" (Judas Priest)

"The Green Manalishi" (With the Two Prong Crown) (Fleetwood Mac)

"The Last In Line" (Dio)

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'" (Judas Priest)

"Hell Bent For Leather" (Judas Priest)

"Hell Is Home" (Judas Priest)

"Breaking The Law" (Judas Priest)

"Enemies & Lovers"

"Grinder" (Judas Priest)

"Ace Of Spades" (Motörhead)

"Electric Eye" (Judas Priest)

Encore:

"Heaven And Hell" (Black Sabbath)

"One On One" (Judas Priest)

"Living After Midnight" (Judas Priest)

Owens will perform live at The Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH on Saturday, May 15th with Dark Secret, Offensive and Wide Eye Prophet. Doors open at 4:00pm, the show starts at 5:00pm. This is an All Ages event. Go to this location for event and ticket details.

In September 2020, Owens revealed via Twitter that the forthcoming debut album from KK's Priest, the new project from former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, was in the mixing phase.

In addition to Downing and Owens, KK's Priest features ex-Judas Priest drummer Les Binks, Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, and A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar. The band's debut will be released globally by Explorer1 Music Group as a part of the partnership K.K Downing signed early 2020.

Downing previously stated: "We are incredibly excited and totally ready for the launch of what we consider to be an exceptional and important record; we sincerely hope that you will agree!"

