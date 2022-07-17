TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Performs KK's PRIEST Song "Hellfire Thunderbolt" At Solo Show In Colombia (Video)

On July 13th, former Judas Priest frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens - who is now the vocalist for the K.K. Downing-led KK's Priest - performed at Teatro Matacandelas in Medellín, Colombia and included the song "Hellfire Thunderbolt" in his set. The song is taken from the KK's Priest debut, Sermons Of The Sinner. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The band has yet to play its first live show.

KK's Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, released their album, Sermons Of The Sinner, in 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. Order the new album here. It is also available via all global digital streaming partners.

KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Return Of The Sentinel" video:

“Raise Your Fists” video:

"Brothers Of The Road":

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video: