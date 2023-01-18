TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Reveals 50 lb Weight Loss; Photo

Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK's Priest, Judas Priest) changed his diet last year, and yesterday he took to Instagram to share the results.

Says Owens: "I started working on losing weight last summer with eating less and hitting the gym everyday (which I’ve always done). It’s been a slow process but here’s how it’s going, I’m at 165, I’ve lost 50 lbs, 4 inches off my waist and I’ve gotten all new cloths 😂 I would like to thank everyone for the kind words along the way!"



Last fall, Owens released the new EP, Return To Death Row, under the Ripper moniker. Get it here.

Players on the EP include Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass).