TIM “RIPPER” OWENS Says K.K. DOWNING Is Not A “Big Fan” Of Meet And Greets

In a new interview with Florida’s 99Rock WKSM, singer Tim “Ripper” Owens explained why KK’s Priest won’t be doing any meet and greet on their upcoming U.S. tour.

"We usually don't do meet-and-greets. I know it's the big thing to do nowadays. And I would be all right doing meet-and-greets, but I know K.K.'s [Downing, guitarist] not a big fan of 'em. He likes to get in, do the show and get out."

When McKay noted that a lot of artists nowadays offer meet-and-greets as a way of making extra money on the road, Owens said: "Well, absolutely. And I'm all for that. [Laughs] Listen, I tried to talk him into it. I said, 'Listen, we should do 'em. And we get some good money out of this and we can see the fans.' Listen, that's all I've been getting on social media is people asking, 'Is there gonna be meet-and-greets?' And I think everybody does it. I mean, it's a different era. You don't sell records like you used to and everything's so expensive and everybody takes a giant merch cut out of your merch. So it's ways to make extra money."

The iconic KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and Grammy Award musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) - are thrilled to announce their upcoming US headline tour, kicking off on March 7, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and featuring support from special guests L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches. This tour is scheduled to be the first of at least a two leg US tour, planned to continue later in 2024.

Tickets for this monumental tour will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Saturday, December 16 at 10 AM, EST. Check local venues or visit kkspriest.com to buy yours.

K.K. Downing says: "It has been far too long! I am very excited to announce that KK's Priest will soon have the honour of playing our first ever shows in the USA starting March 7th 2024. Finally, KK's Priest metal is coming to my dear home away from home.

"We will be very proud to bring you the finest British steel from England — where the embryo of this beloved music was conceived so many years ago. The sands of time have moved so quickly for us all, but I am sure we all feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this nostalgic journey. I look forward to seeing everyone again — rest assured that it will be “Blood and Thunder,” with “Hellfire Thunderbolts” and much more. We promise to make history again together with you on this very special occasion. See you very soon!"

Tour dates:

March

7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

9 - Destin, FL - Club LA

10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae

19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

This past September, KK's Priest unveiled their blistering sophomore offering, The Sinner Rides Again, to rave reviews.

With The Sinner Rides Again, KK's Priest double down on the ripping melodic force of their debut, Sermons Of The Sinner. The Sinner Rides Again wields nine tracks of pure hellfire, produced and written by Downing and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen. The celebrated new album is a call for the classics while speeding full force into the future, delivered by some of heavy metal’s most essential performers.

Order The Sinner Rides Again here.

Tracklisting:

“Sons Of The Sentinel”

“Strike Of The Viper”

“Reap The Whirlwind”

“One More Shot At Glory”

“Hymn 66”

“The Sinner Rides Again”

“Keeper Of The Graves”

“Pledge Your Souls”

“Wash Away Your Sins”

“Sons Of The Sentinel” video:

"Hymn 66" video:

"Strike Of The Viper" video:

"Reap The Whirlwind" video:

“One More Shot At Glory” video:

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums

(Photo - Mind Art Visual)