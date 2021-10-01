TIM “RIPPER” OWENS Talks KK’S PRIEST – “If People Say, ‘These Songs Kind Of Sound Like JUDAS PRIEST,’ It’s Because He Wrote Songs For JUDAS PRIEST”

Former Judas Priest and current KK’s Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens was asked by MisplacedStraws.com if the band name KK’s Priest bothered him.

Owens responded, “There’s a lot more I gotta worry about in life than the name “KK’s Priest”. Here’s the whole thing. First of all, it’s not called Judas Priest. I don’t understand why people say, “There’s another Judas Priest”. It’s not called Judas Priest. It’s not like you have two Great Whites or you have two of this band or that band. It’s called KK’s Priest. Listen, is it the absolute best in name the world? Probably not. There are bands out there named after diseases, like Anthrax, and that’s probably one of my favorite names of a band ever, and his name at for a disease, which I guess my next band I’m gonna call is gonna be called Covid.

“But I got more to worry about. I think it’s funny when somebody says, ‘I’m not gonna listen to it ’cause I don’t like the name’, or, ‘Les Binks isn’t involved now.’ I feel like we should get KK’s Priest pacifiers and hand them out to the crowd nowadays because. Well, I guess those people won’t be there, so I don’t have to worry about it, but I get it. Listen, I get it, people don’t like the name, people don’t like names. But it’s not Judas Priest and KK Downing was an original founding member of Judas Priest, which there’s one left, and he’s got the right to try and connect the dots without making it called Judas Priest. I don’t think Ken was over the moon with his name being in it. I think he would have been just fine with it being just called Priest.

“I think at first he was kind of like, ‘Man, I don’t want my name on it,’ but you gotta deal with labels and management. I don’t think KK came up with the name as much. He was part of it, but I think the management was gonna be the one pushing for things because they got to market the band now. We’re not looking for a 20-year career, KK’s 70, and I’m in my mid-50s. I’ll take his 20-year career, but we gotta hit it right now… If people say, ‘These songs kind of sound like Judas Priest,’ it’s because he wrote songs for Judas Priest. Know what Judas Priest songs these don’t sound like? The last couple records, because KK is not there any longer. The last record, if it didn’t have Rob Halford singing, would it even sound like a Judas Priest record? No, but obviously you got the Metal God singing so it’s gonna sound like it. KK was the driving force in songwriting as everybody can even tell even more now. It’s KK Downing, I say KK can do whatever he wants.”

KK's Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, have released their album, Sermons Of The Sinner, via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. In celebration, the band have released a video for the song, "Return Of The Sentinel". Watch below, and order the new album here. The album is also available via all global digital streaming partners.

KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

