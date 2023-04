Tim “Ripper” Owens has announced two Australian shows in May to support his recent solo EP, Return To Deathrow. The former Judas Priest and current KK’s Priest frontman will hit Sydney and Melbourne with Aussie musicians as his backing band.

Owens will play tracks from his EP as well as tunes from Judas Priest, Dio, and Black Sabbath.

Dates:

May

11 – Sydney – Crowbar

12 – Melbourne – Bendigo Hotel