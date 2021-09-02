TIMES OF GRACE Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Members Premier "Far From Heavenless" Music Video

Times Of Grace, featuring Adam Dutkiewicz and Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage, released their second album, Songs Of Loss And Separation, earlier this summer. Now, the band have shared the video for "Far From Heavenless". Watch below.

The video was shot by Nick Hipa at 29 Palms, which is just outside of Joshua Tree in Southern California.

"I really enjoyed creating this song," Dutkiewicz says. "It addresses losing faith in something - whether it be organised religion, a person, or even society itself. Judgement is an alienating thing." He continues, "The video was a lot of fun to make…many thanks to Nick Hipa for coming up with the vision and dedication to get it done."

"This song is a deep cut for me," says Leach. "It reveals the dark undercurrent of the corruption and hypocrisy that can be found in some organised religion. It's about the backlash, criticism, and casting out of those who question and seek more than what is given and spoon-fed. On one side of the message is love and acceptance; on the other is condemnation and alienation. It is one in a series of songs written about an undying thirst and desire for a deeper truth. There is beauty to religion and ritual. But there are some who use this deep conviction for personal gain, manipulation, and even evil."

Overall, Times Of Grace are thrilled that the album has finally made its way out into the world. "I truly hope this album helps people as much as it helped me while writing and creating it," Leach notes. "This album is such a catharsis and a labour of passion. I feel we have made something unique and purpose-driven. I am honoured to be a part of this as it has given me a voice to speak my story alongside Adam and his. Through the difficult process of writing these lyrics and putting our pain to music, it has breathed new life and purpose into me. I am grateful this has finally been able to be shared with the world."

Order the album here, and check out the band's D2C webstore, with brand new merch and exclusive limited vinyl offerings, here.

Tracklisting:

"The Burden Of Belief"

"Mend You"

"Rescue"

"Far From Heavenless"

"Bleed Me"

"Medusa"

"Currents"

"To Carry The Weight"

"Cold"

"Forever"

"Mend You" video:

"Rescue" video:

"Medusa" video:

"The Burden Of Belief" video: