TIMES OF GRACE Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Members Share Official Video For "Mend You"; New Album Out Now

Times Of Grace, featuring Adam Dutkiewicz and Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage, have released their second album, Songs Of Loss And Separation, via the band's own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, distributed by ADA Worldwide.

A decade removed from their debut album The Hymn Of A Broken Man, Songs Of Loss And Separation brings the emotionally charged intensity, artistic passion, and heartfelt lyrics that fans have grown to expect from Times of Grace.

To celebrate the album's release, the trio has just shared the video for the fourth single, "Mend You". It's an impactful song about love, loss - and ultimately - personal redemption. The video was directed by Nick Hipa and was shot in the beautiful landscape of Joshua Tree, California.

"'Mend You' is about finding yourself at a loss for words," shares Leach. "It's about the struggle to come to terms with an unravelling and falling apart. It is also about finding the will to carry on and stay loyal to your own heart, even when no one else seems to understand what you are going through. It's a song about the journey of finding a way to mend wounds and in time find a deeper sense of self love."

Dutkiewicz, who produced Songs Of Loss And Separation as well as the band's debut, adds, "'Mend You' is one of my favourites since the lyrics can mean different things to different people — and I know these hit our drummer Dan at an important time in his life."

Drummer Dan Glezak addresses this assertion and the song's effect on him, saying, "This is probably the most emotionally-charged song on the record for me. Adam sent me a mix and I felt the instrumental section in the bridge could use a sample. I remembered a voice note that I sent to someone, which was saved on my phone, and it fell perfectly in line with Jesse's lyrics. Initially, I was scared to use something so personal, but the guys liked it, so it stuck. It's still really hard for me to hear this song but it's one of my favourites."

Overall, Times Of Grace are thrilled that the album has finally made its way out into the world. "I truly hope this album helps people as much as it helped me while writing and creating it," Leach notes. "This album is such a catharsis and a labour of passion. I feel we have made something unique and purpose-driven. I am honoured to be a part of this as it has given me a voice to speak my story alongside Adam and his. Through the difficult process of writing these lyrics and putting our pain to music, it has breathed new life and purpose into me. I am grateful this has finally been able to be shared with the world."

Tracklisting:

"The Burden Of Belief"

"Mend You"

"Rescue"

"Far From Heavenless"

"Bleed Me"

"Medusa"

"Currents"

"To Carry The Weight"

"Cold"

"Forever"

"Rescue" video:

"Medusa" video:

"The Burden Of Belief" video:

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)