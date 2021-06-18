TIMO TOLKKI's AVALON Debut Lyric Video For "Beautiful Lie" Feat. DREAM THEATER Singer JAMES LABRIE

"Beautiful Lie" is the latest video to be released from The Enigma Birth, the new album from Timo Tolkki's Avalon. The song features Dream Theater's James LaBrie, and the clip can be found below.

The Enigma Birth is out today via Frontiers Music Srl, and features an excellent cast of vocalists including LaBrie, Jake E (ex-Amaranthe, Cyrha), Marina La Torraca (Phantom Elite, Exit Eden), Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers), Raphael Mendes (Icon Of Sin), Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra, Eternal Idol), Caterina Nix (Chaos Magic), and YouTube vocal star Pellek.

The resulting album is once again everything that you could expect from one of the true masters of the art. You have Tolkki’s trademark fast songs with super catchy hooks, outstanding mid-tempo songs, and a couple of great power ballads thrown in the mix for a wonderfully balanced album. This is Timo Tolkki at his 100% best. He’s back and ready to reclaim his seat on the Power Metal throne.

Tracklisting:

"The Enigma Birth" feat. Pellek

"I Just Collapse" feat. Caterina Nix

"Memories" feat. Caterina Nix, Brittney Slayes

"Master Of Hell" feat. Raphael Mendes

"Beautiful Lie" feat. James LaBrie

"Truth" feat. Jake E

"Another Day" feat. Marina La Torraca

"Beauty And War" feat. Raphael Mendes

"Dreaming" feat. Fabio Lione

"The Fire And The Sinner" feat. Jake E, Brittney Slayes

"Time" feat. Marina La Torraca

"Without Fear" feat. Fabio Lione

"Beautiful Lie" lyric video:

"The Fire And The Sinner" video:

"Master Of Hell" video:

Lineup:

Timo Tolkki - Guitars

Andrea Arcangeli - Bass

Marco Lazzarini - Drums

Antonio Agate - Keys & Orchestra

Additional guitars by Federico Maraucci and Aldo Lonobile

Singers:

- Jake E

- Marina La Torraca

- James LaBrie

- Fabio Lione

- Raphael Mendes

- Caterina Nix

- Pellek

- Brittney Slayes