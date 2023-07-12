TIMO TOLKKI'S STRATO Announce Debut Live Performance

On September 3, the Gimme Shelter Open Air Fest in Athens, Greece will feature the world premiere of Timo Tolkki's Strato. The new formation of the legendary Timo Tolkki, who together with other members of early Stratovarius (Antti Ikonen – keyboards, Tuomo Lassila – drums, John Vihervä - bass), chose Athens to take the stage together for the first time and relive historical moments, playing all the classics from the first 3 albums of the iconic band from Finland.

The complete lineup of the Gimme Shelter Open Air Fest will be Firewind, Timo Tolkki's Strato, Nervosa, and Lazy Man's Load.

Featuring Timo Tolkki (lead vocals & guitar), Tuomo Lassila (drums), Antti Ikonen (keyboards), and John Vihervä (bass), this lineup of Stratovarius members has reformed, returning under the moniker Timo Tolkki's Strato. This reconstituted lineup has signed a deal with Warner Music Japan, and is currently recording their debut album, titled Return To Dreamspace, to be preceded by the single “(Is This The) Brave New World?".

A Japanese Tour is planned for spring 2024, with tours of Latin America and Europe are also in the works. In concert the band will be performing songs from Return To Dreamspace, as well as from the Stratovarius albums, Fright Night, Twilight Time, and Dreamspace.

Timo Tolkki wrote more than 100 songs for the band before leaving the group to embark on a successful solo career back in 2008, and is responsible for writing such power metal anthems like “Black Diamond”, “Hunting High And Low”, “Speed Of Light”, “Paradise”, “Forever” and “Destiny”. More than 4 million copies of Tolkki-era Stratovarius albums have been sold.