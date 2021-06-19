TIMO TOLKKI Talks New Project Featuring STRATOVARIUS, KAMELOT And PRIMAL FEAR Members (Video)

Former Stratovarius guitarist Timo Tolkki being spoke with Finland's KaaosTV about his new Timo Tolkki's Avalon's album, The Enigma Birth, which was released on June 18th. He also talks about the failure of his Infinite Visions project, and a new project in the works featuring some of his former bandmates. Check out the interview below.

On the new project

Tolkki: "Jari Kainulainen (ex-Stratovarius) plays bass, Jens (Johansson) plays keyboards, and Alex Landenburg from Kamelot plays the drums. I'm looking for the vocalists right now, and so far I have Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear) and Rob Rock (Impellitteri). I think there will be four or five vocalists, and I will sing one song as well. People ask (me to sing) all the time. It's tough because I don't have any technique, I never took any lessons. I started to sing because nobody else was there. Some people like my voice, but I don't have the confidence that you need to be a vocalist."

"Beautiful Lie" is the latest video to be released from The Enigma Birth, the new album from Timo Tolkki's Avalon. The song features Dream Theater's James LaBrie, and the clip can be found below.

The Enigma Birth is out today via Frontiers Music Srl, and features an excellent cast of vocalists including LaBrie, Jake E (ex-Amaranthe, Cyrha), Marina La Torraca (Phantom Elite, Exit Eden), Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers), Raphael Mendes (Icon Of Sin), Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra, Eternal Idol), Caterina Nix (Chaos Magic), and YouTube vocal star Pellek.

The resulting album is once again everything that you could expect from one of the true masters of the art. You have Tolkki’s trademark fast songs with super catchy hooks, outstanding mid-tempo songs, and a couple of great power ballads thrown in the mix for a wonderfully balanced album. This is Timo Tolkki at his 100% best. He’s back and ready to reclaim his seat on the Power Metal throne.

Tracklisting:

"The Enigma Birth" feat. Pellek

"I Just Collapse" feat. Caterina Nix

"Memories" feat. Caterina Nix, Brittney Slayes

"Master Of Hell" feat. Raphael Mendes

"Beautiful Lie" feat. James LaBrie

"Truth" feat. Jake E

"Another Day" feat. Marina La Torraca

"Beauty And War" feat. Raphael Mendes

"Dreaming" feat. Fabio Lione

"The Fire And The Sinner" feat. Jake E, Brittney Slayes

"Time" feat. Marina La Torraca

"Without Fear" feat. Fabio Lione

"Beautiful Lie" lyric video:

"The Fire And The Sinner" video:

"Master Of Hell" video:

Lineup:

Timo Tolkki - Guitars

Andrea Arcangeli - Bass

Marco Lazzarini - Drums

Antonio Agate - Keys & Orchestra

Additional guitars by Federico Maraucci and Aldo Lonobile

Singers:

- Jake E

- Marina La Torraca

- James LaBrie

- Fabio Lione

- Raphael Mendes

- Caterina Nix

- Pellek

- Brittney Slayes

Photo by Omar Munguia