TIWANAKU Resurfaces With Former DEATH / OBITUARY Guitarist JAMES MURPHY; New Album To Be Released In 2021

Tiwanaku frontman Ed Mowery contacted BraveWords with the news that the band is making a return in 2021 with former Death / Obituary / Testament guitarist James Murphy as part of the line-up.

"Tiwanaku welcomes lead guitarist James Murphy, formerly of Death, Obituary and Testament. James has joined the band for their debut album Earth Base One. He is recording all the solo work on the album. James will also be making live appearances with the band in 2021/2022 in locations around the globe depending on when things open again. James was already set to be a guest on Earth Base One for one song and the timing worked out just right for him to take the spot.

The band is scheduled to mix and master the album in mid February and is currently in the studio recording Earth Base One for release in mid-2021. We are all siked to hear what James is going to do. Today he started his journey through all the songs and guitar solos. James and I have been friends for years and we've almost played together a couple times. Now we're finally gonna get the chance."

Tiwanaku is:

Ed Mowery - Vocals, Guitar

James Murphy - Lead Guitar

Chris Scales - Bass

Ryan J ONeill - Keyboards

Ryan Hurka - Drums

Liam Hurka - Drums



