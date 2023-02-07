TNT Recording New Music With Returning Singer TONY HARNELL

February 7, 2023, 23 minutes ago

news hard rock tnt

Norwegian rockers TNT have shared on social media they are in at Studio Nyhagen laying the first basic tracks for new music. This is the first set of new music since vocalist Tony Harnell announced his return to the band in November 2022. 

Harnell’s last studio album with TNT was 2005’s All The Way To Sun, released on MTM Records. TNT’s most recent album was XIII – issued in 2013 on Frontiers Records. 

TNT will perform at the Tons Of Rock Festival in Oslo taking place June 22-24 2023. Find tickets here.

(Photo - Ronny Danielsen)



