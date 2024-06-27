TO THE GRAVE Introduce New Album Everyone's A Murderer; Drop Video For "Dead Wrong"

Australian deathcore powerhouse and ardent animal rights activists, To The Grave have announced details of their new album. Titled Everyone's A Murderer, the band's third full length album is scheduled for release on August 30th via Unique Leader Records. Pre-save here.

Unleashed alongside the album news is their bludgeoning first single, "Dead Wrong", accompanied by an intense official music video, which can be seen below.

Speaking on the band’s first offering from this next chapter, To The Grave’s incendiary vocalist, Dane Evans shares, "Two solos from the dogs and hard riffs, we knew this had to be a single as soon as we made it. Getting Mike on it was a must after we fell in love with Empty Cages listening to their record on tour in The States and he killed it. The chorus for this one really pulled through and stitched it all together, for a while we didn't know what was going to go there and tried a few things but this was the first attempt at this style on the album and that take made the record."

Everyone's A Murderer promises to be To The Grave's heaviest and most evolved offering yet, both sonically and thematically. The album attacks societal and environmental themes with the relentless intensity the band are known for, giving voice to the voiceless via their unique, signature blend of brutally impactful deathcore.

Providing further insight on the new album, Evans shares: "For this record my aim was to speak through the faceless activists that fight for animals, for those living in vystopia feeling alone and helpless in a world that will fight tooth and nail to defend the animal holocaust. Due to it being illegal to rescue farmed animals from abuse these activists must stay silent about it to avoid having their own freedom taken.

It wasn't an easy task, it's never going to do justice to the horrors animals go through every day by the millions in cold, dark sheds around the world or to those that have witnessed it and are doing everything they can to put an end to it. There's no words, no lyrics and no music that can describe the violence or bring back the lives stolen by human hands so this is for them.

Our idea for this album evolved so much before it started but we knew we wanted something that sounded classic, like it was from a different decade entirely. It had to have all the elements that brought us all towards deathcore all those years ago combined with all the modern touches you'd find in the recent TTG material, all whilst trying to do something new and step outside our comfort zone in the process.

It was cool to work with the new lineup on the gritty details like production, tones and getting the energy of the drums down. Once the album was in a listenable state these guys really gave it all personality and brought everything to the table to shape this new sound.

We're very critical of ourselves as artists and have made music in the past that for whatever reason we haven't loved. With that in mind I think the overall goal with this record was to make something that regardless of what anyone else thought, we were proud of and I'm happy that we all had that shared vision in mind.

We probably had the most fun making this record that we've ever had and it felt liberating to be able to make something that we liked. It felt like starting the band from new again and only having the pressure of wanting to write cool shit.

The singles are tough as f*ck and I think do a good job of representing the blunt force approach on the album leaving a tonne of surprises in the sharps bin for when people pick it up on release day. That should make sense when it drops."

Tracklisting:

"Set Yourself On Fire (In Public)"

"DxE Or Die"

"A Body For A Body" ft. Connor Dickson & Siantelle Johns

"Burn Your Local Butcher"

"Vegan Day Of Violence"

"Gaschamber P.T."

"Made In Aus"

"Eight Four One Six" ft. Sophie Wilcher

"Terrormilitary"

"Dead Wrong" ft. Micheal Kearney

To The Grave also announced today that they will be playing two very special album release shows on Friday, August 30th at Stay Gold in Melbourne with support from No Life (NZ) & Identity Error and Saturday, August 31st at The Lansdowne with support from No Life (NZ) & Facecutter in Sydney.

Following their epic album release shows, To The Grave have a stacked touring schedule starting with a US tour in September and October supporting deathcore legends Oceano. After that, they will join Veil Of Maya, Signs Of The Swarm, and Varials for the Faces Of Death Tour across the UK and Europe in October and November. They will then return to Australia for a series of shows with Lorna Shore and Bodysnatcher in 2025. For further info and tickets, visit ToTheGraveAu.com.