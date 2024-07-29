Tobias Sammet’s AVANTASIA Announce Here Be Dragons Album And Arena Tour For 2025

Avantasia have come to be known as the trailblazing genre flagship around the globe for their one-of-a-kind symphonic rock and metal extravaganza.

Looking back on nine albums, number-one-chart positions, gold awards and sold out concerts all over the world – from Europe to Asia, from Australia to North and Latin America – main man Tobias Sammet is probably Germany’s most successful rock export of his generation, and with his band Avantasia he has been so for 25 years now.

In March 2025, Avantasia are going to ring in a new age in the spooky and enchanting lands of Avantasia, embarking on an arena world tour in support of their 10th studio album, Here Be Dragons, which is currently in the works and will be released early next year.

Tobias Sammet states: "This year’s summer festival season has been only the beginning of a new era of Avantasia, an appetizer so to speak. The shows of our own Here Be Dragons tour are going to be the real deal, a trip to a world of wonder where people can forget about everything else in their real lives and join me on the other side. It’s an immersive experience with special effects and a huge production, bigger and better than anything we’ve ever done. And: there is amazing new music in the works; anthemic and epic songs that will fit in seamlessly with our classics and some almost forgotten songs that may make it into the live setlist as well. I can’t wait to finish and unleash our brand new album Here Be Dragons to the world and take this new stage spectacle to the road. Yes indeed, Avantasia is back!"

Exclusive Eventim pre-sale starts tomorrow, July 30, at 10 AM / General pre-sale from Thursday, August 1 at 10 AM.

2025 tour dates:

March

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

15 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Box

16 - Paris, France - Olympia

18 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

21 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

22 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress

24 - London, England - The Roundhouse

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

April

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

2 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

4 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

5 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

8 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

9 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

12 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre