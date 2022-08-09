Tobias Sammet’s AVANTASIA Launch Lyric Video For New Single "Misplaced Among The Angels" Feat. FLOOR JANSEN

The ninth studio album from Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia, A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society, will be released on October 21 via Nuclear Blast. Today, Avantasia release the new single, "Misplaced Among The Angels", featuring Nightwish singer, Floor Jansen.

Listen to the single here, and watch the official lyric video, below:

A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society is presenting eleven magical and powerful songs featuring numerous prestigious guest stars. An adventure that captivates the audience with freshness, briskness, sophistication and enchantment. The album was produced by Tobias Sammet with Avantasia guitarist, Sascha Paeth. The cover art was created by Swedish illustrator Alexander Jansson.

Available formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- CD Digibook

- Earbook (ltd. to 5,000 copies)

- 2LP - Black Vinyl

- 2 Picture LP (ltd. to 2,000 copies)

- Vinyl Box (Mailorder Edition, ltd. to 1,800 copies)

- 2LP- Moonstone Vinyl (ltd. to 3,500 copies)

- 2LP - Fluorescent Green Vinyl (ltd. to 500 copies)

- 2LP - Baltic Blue/Ocean Green Cloudy Vinyl (ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2LP - Inca Gold Vinyl (US only, ltd. to 700 copies)

- 2LP - Marine Blue Vinyl (Band exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2LP - Cardinal Red/Graphite Splatter Vinyl (Band exclusive, ltd. to 500 copies)

- 2LP - Fluorescent Orange Vinyl (EMP exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2LP – Silver Vinyl (FNAC exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Shadows"

"The Wicked Rule The Night"

"Kill The Pain Away"

"The Inmost Light"

"Misplaced Among The Angels"

"I Tame The Storm"

"Paper Plane"

"The Moonflower Society"

"Rhyme And Reason"

"Scars"

"Arabesque"

"The Moonflower Society" video:

"The Wicked Rule The Night" lyric video: