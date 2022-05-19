TOBIAS SAMMET’s AVANTASIA Release "The Wicked Rule The Night" Single Feat. RALF SCHEEPERS; Lyric Video

Today, Tobias Sammet's Avantasia herald a new age in the fantastic, ever-expanding universe of Avantasia with "The Wicked Rule The Night".

After almost three years of hard work, mastermind Tobias Sammet and his outstanding all-star formation inspire us with an epic full-throttle track, in which the master himself as well as his duet partner Ralf Scheepers present themselves in an absolute world-class vocal form.

The song, which gives a first impression of the ninth Avantasia album, A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society, to be released in autumn, comes with a lavishly animated lyric video, for which Costin Chioreanu is responsible.

Tobias Sammet: "I'm so happy with the upcoming album that you could put out any song as the first single. But somehow, after the last two years, I felt the need to go full steam ahead as soon as I'm let off the leash. And honestly, it's also cool to know that many would probably have expected a less extreme track to accompany Avantasia's re-entry into the earth's atmosphere. But Avantasia is not stylistically fixed, anything goes, commercial, epic, grotesque or full steam ahead, doesn't matter: All of it is part of Avantasia's very own world. We have found our own pigeonhole and different laws apply there. Longtime fans know that. And so I have the feeling that 'The Wicked Rule The Night' is unpredictable, exciting, fresh and new, despite my trademarks, as you know them from Avantasia or Edguy. Playing it safe is a lot of hogwash."

Watch the lyric video for "The Wicked Rule The Night":

Avantasia tour dates:

June

24 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

July

8 - Tampere, Finland - Sauna Open Air

9 - Oulu, Finland - Rock in the City

11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

13 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

21 - Fulda, Germany - Domplatz

23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Summer Nights

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

4 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - KSK Music Open

19 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republix - Rock Castle

26 - Coburg, Germany - Schlossplatz

September

3 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Nine Lives Open Air Festival