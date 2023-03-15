TOBY KNAPP To Release Merciless Regime EP In April; Includes Cover Of UFO's "Dance Your Life Away"

Guitarist Toby Knapp recently completed work on a 3-song EP, with a bonus fourth track, a cover of UFO'S "Dance Your Life Away", originally released on a Michael Schenker-era UFO tribute album in the early 2000s.

States Knapp: "This is just fun instrumental heavy metal guitar music. It's got a raw sound and reminds me of how I played and wrote music in my teenage years. That feeling is back; just making music because you love it and you have to. It's dedicated to the memory of Jeff Beck because his guitar work was one of my earliest influences and I always followed what he was doing for inspiration. I couldn't help but emulate him more than a few times on this EP.

The Merciless Regime EP will be released via Shredguy Records in limited quantities.

Tracklisting:

"Delerium Hierarchy"

"The Law of Malice"

"No Raid at Dawn"

"Dance Your Life Away"

The EP release will coincide with the release of Onward's comeback album, Of Epoch And Inferno, on vinyl. Waxen's sixth album, Die Macht Von Hassen, will hit the streets shortly thereafter.