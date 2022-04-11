Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2022 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE

April 11, 2022, 14 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities exodus whitesnake savatage iron maiden white zombie great white bulletboys believer

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2022 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Mardi Gras - April 11, 1972. 

Happy 34th  
IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988

Happy 39th  
SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983

Happy 32nd  
CELTIC FROST - Vanity/Nemesis - April 11th, 1990

Happy 27th  
FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995
WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 22nd  
GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000
BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000 

Happy 16th
JUDAS PRIEST’s The Essential Judas Priest - April 11th, 2006

Happy 14th
ASIA’s Phoenix - April 11th, 2008

Happy 11th  
BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011



Featured Audio

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews