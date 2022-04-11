Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2022 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Mardi Gras - April 11, 1972.

Happy 34th

IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988





Happy 39th

SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983





Happy 32nd

CELTIC FROST - Vanity/Nemesis - April 11th, 1990





Happy 27th

FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995

WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995





Happy 22nd

GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000

BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000

Happy 16th

JUDAS PRIEST’s The Essential Judas Priest - April 11th, 2006

Happy 14th

ASIA’s Phoenix - April 11th, 2008

Happy 11th

BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011