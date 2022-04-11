Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2022 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE
April 11, 2022, 14 hours ago
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Mardi Gras - April 11, 1972.
Happy 34th
IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988
Happy 39th
SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983
Happy 32nd
CELTIC FROST - Vanity/Nemesis - April 11th, 1990
Happy 27th
FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995
WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995
Happy 22nd
GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000
BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000
Happy 16th
JUDAS PRIEST’s The Essential Judas Priest - April 11th, 2006
Happy 14th
ASIA’s Phoenix - April 11th, 2008
Happy 11th
BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011