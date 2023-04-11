Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE

April 11, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities exodus whitesnake savatage iron maiden white zombie great white bulletboys

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Mardi Gras - April 11, 1972. 

40 years ago today (April 11, 1983), IRON MAIDEN released the first single from Piece Of Mind. Happy 🎂 “Flight Of Icarus”!  🇬🇧🤘


 

Happy 35th  
IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988

Happy 40th  
SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983

Happy 33rd  
CELTIC FROST - Vanity/Nemesis - April 11th, 1990

Happy 28th  
FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995
WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 23rd  
GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000
BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000 

Happy 17th
JUDAS PRIEST’s The Essential Judas Priest - April 11th, 2006

Happy 15th
ASIA’s Phoenix - April 11th, 2008

Happy 12th  
BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD - Greedy Bastards (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD - Greedy Bastards (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews