Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE
April 11, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Mardi Gras - April 11, 1972.
40 years ago today (April 11, 1983), IRON MAIDEN released the first single from Piece Of Mind. Happy 🎂 “Flight Of Icarus”! 🇬🇧🤘
Happy 35th
IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988
Happy 40th
SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983
Happy 33rd
CELTIC FROST - Vanity/Nemesis - April 11th, 1990
Happy 28th
FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995
WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995
Happy 23rd
GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000
BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000
Happy 17th
JUDAS PRIEST’s The Essential Judas Priest - April 11th, 2006
Happy 15th
ASIA’s Phoenix - April 11th, 2008
Happy 12th
BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011