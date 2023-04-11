Today In Metal History 🤘 April 11th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, CELTIC FROST, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Mardi Gras - April 11, 1972.



40 years ago today (April 11, 1983), IRON MAIDEN released the first single from Piece Of Mind. Happy 🎂 “Flight Of Icarus”! 🇬🇧🤘







Happy 35th

IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988





Happy 40th

SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983





Happy 33rd

CELTIC FROST - Vanity/Nemesis - April 11th, 1990





Happy 28th

FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995

WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995





Happy 23rd

GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000

BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000

Happy 17th

JUDAS PRIEST’s The Essential Judas Priest - April 11th, 2006

Happy 15th

ASIA’s Phoenix - April 11th, 2008

Happy 12th

BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011