Today In Metal History 🤘 April 14th, 2023 🤘 RITCHIE BLACKMORE, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, VAN HALEN, THUNDER, VINNIE MOORE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 - April 14th, 2010 (Age 48)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

Richard Hugh "Ritchie" Blackmore (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) - April 14th, 1945





Happy 63rd

Daniel "Danny" Bowes (THUNDER, TERRAPLANE) - April 14th, 1960





Happy 59th

VINNIE MOORE (UFO) - April 18th, 1964





Happy 58th

Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, DOWN) - April 14th, 1965





Happy 51sth

Adam Duce (MACHINE HEAD) - April 14th, 1972



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

IRON MAIDEN's Iron Maiden - April 14th, 1980







JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel - April 14th, 1980







WILD HORSES' Wild Horses - April 14th, 1980

Happy 41st

VAN HALEN's Diver Down - April 14th, 1982

Happy 37th

JUDAS PRIEST's Turbo - April 14th, 1986





Happy 21st

ZZ TOPS’s Greatest Hits - April 14th, 1992





CREAM’s BBC Sessions - April 14th, 2003

Happy 15th

RUSH’s Snakes & Arrows Live - April 14, 2008

MIRRORTHRONE's Gangrene - April 14th, 2008





Happy 14th

AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED’s Agorapocalypse - April 14th, 2009

BRUTAL TRUTH's Evolution Through Revolution - April 14th, 2009

KARL SANDERS' Saurian Exorcisms - 2009

Happy 11th

BUCKETED’s Balloon Cement – 2012

Happy 9th

GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 14th, 2014



IMPALED NAZARENE’s Vigorous And Liberating Death – April 14th, 2014

TRIPTYKON’s Melana Chasmata – April 14th, 2014





Happy 6th

BLOOD FEAST's The Future State of Wicked - April 14th, 2017

CORRODED's Defcon Zero - April 14th, 2017

THE DEAD RABBITTS' This Emptiness - April 14th, 2017

DIMMU BORGIR's Forces of the Northern Night (live album) - April 14th, 2017

ENTERPRISE EARTH's Embodiment - April 14th, 2017

INFERNAL MAJESTY's No God - April 14th, 2017

NECROWRETCH's Satanic Slavery - April 14th, 2017

NOVEMBERS DOOM's Hamartia - April 14th, 2017

ORANSSI PAZUZU's Kevät/Värimyrsky (EP) - April 14th, 2017

RICHIE KOTZEN's Salting Earth - April 14th, 2017

