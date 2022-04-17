Today In Metal History 🤘 April 17th, 2022 🤘MOTÖRHEAD, MOUNTAIN, ANNIHILATOR, TOOL, OPETH, WARRIOR SOUL
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Felix A. Pappalardi Jr. (MOUNTAIN) - December 30th, 1939 – April 17th, 1983
MOUNTAIN bassist Felix Pappalardi was shot dead by his wife Gail Collins in their East Side Manhattan apartment. Pappalardi was said to be the fourth member of CREAM having produced Disraeli Gears, Wheels Of Fire and Goodbye.
R.I.P. Mats Olausson (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KAMELOT, ARK): April 17th, 1961 - February 19th, 2015
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 58th
Maynard James Keenan (TOOL) - April 17th, 1964
Happy 48th
Lars Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH) - April 17th, 1974
Happy 37th
Heidi Shepherd (BUTCHER BABIES) - April 17th, 1985
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
TEN YEARS AFTER’s Cricklewood Green - April 17th, 1970
Happy 40th
MOTÖRHEAD's Iron Fist - April 17th, 1982
Happy 33rd
ANNIHILATOR’s Alice In Hell - April 17th, 1989
Happy 32nd
WARRIOR SOUL’s Last Decade Dead Century - April 17th, 1990
Happy 22nd
BORKNAGAR’s Quintessence - April 17th, 2000
Happy 16th
DIO’s Holy Diver – Live - April 17th 2006
Happy 15th
SIX FEET UNDER's Commandment - April 17th, 2007
Happy 13th
DEATH ANGEL's Sonic German Beatdown - Live In Germany - April 17th, 2009
DISBELIEF's Protected Hell - April 17th, 2009
ENDSTILLE's Verführer - April 17th, 2009
MAROON's Order - April 17th, 2009
Happy 7th
APOCALYPTICA’s Shadowmaker - April 17th, 2015
KISKE/SOMERVILLE’s City Of Heroes - April 17th, 2015
IMPELLITTERI’s Venom - April 17th, 2015
Happy 2nd
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Verminous – April 17th, 2020
DANZIG - Danzig Sings Elvis (covers album) - April 17th, 2020
ABORTED - La Grande Mascarade (EP) - April 17th, 2020
ABYSMAL DAWN - Phylogenesis - April 17th, 2020
CADAVER - D.G.A.F. (EP) - April 17th, 2020
KHEMMIS - Doomed Heavy Metal (EP) - April 17th, 2020
MYRATH - Live in Carthage (live album) - April 17th, 2020
ORANSSI PAZUZU - Mestarin Kynsi - April 17th, 2020
TURMION KATILOT - Global Warning - April 17th, 2020