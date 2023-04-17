Today In Metal History 🤘 April 17th, 2023 🤘MOTÖRHEAD, MOUNTAIN, ANNIHILATOR, TOOL, OPETH, WARRIOR SOUL

April 17, 2023, 7 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities motorhead tool opeth butcher babies mountain yngwie malmsteen annihilator borknagar dio dark tranquillity six feet under death angel

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 17th, 2023 🤘MOTÖRHEAD, MOUNTAIN, ANNIHILATOR, TOOL, OPETH, WARRIOR SOUL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Felix A. Pappalardi Jr. (MOUNTAIN) - December 30th, 1939 – April 17th, 1983
MOUNTAIN bassist Felix Pappalardi was shot dead by his wife Gail Collins in their East Side Manhattan apartment. Pappalardi was said to be the fourth member of CREAM having produced Disraeli Gears, Wheels Of Fire and Goodbye.

R.I.P. Mats Olausson (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KAMELOT, ARK): April 17th, 1961 - February 19th, 2015


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th  
Maynard James Keenan (TOOL) - April 17th, 1964

Happy 49th  
Lars Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH) - April 17th, 1974

Happy 38th  
Heidi Shepherd (BUTCHER BABIES) - April 17th, 1985 


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd
TEN YEARS AFTER’s Cricklewood Green - April 17th, 1970

Happy 41st  
MOTÖRHEAD's Iron Fist - April 17th, 1982

Happy 34th  
ANNIHILATOR’s Alice In Hell - April 17th, 1989

Happy 33rd
WARRIOR SOUL’s Last Decade Dead Century - April 17th, 1990

Happy 23rd  
BORKNAGAR’s Quintessence - April 17th, 2000

Happy 17th  
DIO’s Holy Diver – Live - April 17th 2006

Happy 16th  
SIX FEET UNDER's Commandment - April 17th, 2007

Happy 14th  
DEATH ANGEL's Sonic German Beatdown - Live In Germany - April 17th, 2009
DISBELIEF's Protected Hell - April 17th, 2009
ENDSTILLE's Verführer - April 17th, 2009
MAROON's Order - April 17th, 2009

Happy 8th  
APOCALYPTICA’s Shadowmaker - April 17th, 2015
KISKE/SOMERVILLE’s City Of Heroes - April 17th, 2015
IMPELLITTERI’s Venom - April 17th, 2015

Happy 3rd  
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Verminous – April 17th, 2020
DANZIG - Danzig Sings Elvis - April 17th, 2020
ABORTED - La Grande Mascarade - April 17th, 2020
ABYSMAL DAWN - Phylogenesis - April 17th, 2020
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER - Verminous - April 17th, 2020
CADAVER - D.G.A.F. (EP) - April 17th, 2020
KHEMMIS - Doomed Heavy Metal - April 17th, 2020
MYRATH - Live in Carthage (live album) - April 17th, 2020
ORANSSI PAZUZU - Mestarin Kynsi - April 17th, 2020
TURMION KATILOT - Global Warning - April 17th, 2020



Featured Audio

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews