Today In Metal History 🤘 April 1st, 2023 🤘 RUSH, AC/DC, ALDO NOVA, VOLBEAT, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, JOURNEY
April 1, 2023, 3 hours ago
HEAVY METAL HISTORY
NO April Fools' Day joke! This guy (Brian Johnson) was officially announced as the new lead singer of AC/DC 43 years ago today (April 1st, 1980).
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro (TOTO): April 1, 1954 – August 5, 1992 (38)
R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992 (28)
R.I.P. Ronnie Lane (SMALL FACES, THE FACES) - April 1st, 1946 - June 4th, 1997 (51)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 41st
ALDO NOVA’s Aldo Nova – April 1st, 1982
Happy 48th
Michael Poulsen (VOLBEAT) - April 1st, 1975
Happy 49th
Richard Christy (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, ICED EARTH, DEATH) - April 1st, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Secret Treaties - April 1st, 1974
Happy 48th
JOURNEY’s Journey – April 1st, 1975
Happy 47th
RUSH’s 2112 – April 1st, 1976
Happy 16th
ABSCESS' Horrorhammer - April 1st, 2007
KRONOS’ The Hellenic Terror – April 1st, 2007
Happy 15th
DISMEMBER's Dismember - April 1st, 2008
ORIGIN's Antithesis - April 1st, 2008
SEPTICFLESH's Communion - April 1st, 2008
THE SWORD's Gods Of The Earth - April 1st, 2008
Happy 12th
ILLDISPOSED’s There Is Light (But It’s Not For Me) – April 1st, 2011
SALTATIO MORTIS’ Wild And Free (DVD) – April 1st, 2011
SONS OF SEASONS Magnisphyricon – April 1st, 2011
SYMFONIA’s In Paradisum – April 1st, 2011
Happy 9th
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE’s Triple Brutal – April 1st, 2014
LACUNA COIL’s Broken Crown Halo – April 1st, 2014
STEEL PANTHER’s All You Can Eat – April 1st, 2014
Happy 7th
MOONSORROW's Jumalten aika - April 1st, 2016
NOVEMBRE's URSA - April 1st, 2016
THUNDERSTONE's Apocalypse Again - April 1st, 2016
Happy 5th
OMEGA DIATRIBE's Trinity - April 1st, 2018
Happy 1st
CENTINEX’ The Pestilence - April 1st, 2022
KUBLAI KHAN’s Lowest Form of Animal - April 1st, 2022
LORDS OF THE TRIDENT’s The Offering - April 1st, 2022
MESHUGGAH’s Immutable - April 1st, 2022
NEKROGOBLIKON’s The Fundamental Slimes and Humours - April 1st, 2022
SATAN’s Earth Infernal - April 1st, 2022
TRICK OR TREAT’s Creepy Symphonies - April 1st, 2022
WOLF’s Shadowland - April 1st, 2022