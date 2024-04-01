Today In Metal History 🤘 April 1st, 2024 🤘 RUSH, AC/DC, ALDO NOVA, VOLBEAT, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, JOURNEY, DISMEMBER
April 1, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY METAL HISTORY
NO April Fools' Day joke! This guy (Brian Johnson) was officially announced as the new lead singer of AC/DC 44 years ago today (April 1st, 1980).
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro (TOTO): April 1, 1954 – August 5, 1992 (aged 38)
R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992 (aged28)
R.I.P. Ronnie Lane (SMALL FACES, THE FACES) - April 1st, 1946 - June 4th, 1997 (aged 51)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 42nd
ALDO NOVA’s Aldo Nova – April 1st, 1982
Happy 49th
Michael Poulsen (VOLBEAT) - April 1st, 1975
Happy 50th
Richard Christy (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, ICED EARTH, DEATH) - April 1st, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Secret Treaties - April 1st, 1974
Happy 49th
JOURNEY’s Journey – April 1st, 1975
Happy 48th
RUSH’s 2112 – April 1st, 1976
Happy 17th
ABSCESS' Horrorhammer - April 1st, 2007
KRONOS’ The Hellenic Terror – April 1st, 2007
Happy 16th
DISMEMBER's Dismember - April 1st, 2008
ORIGIN's Antithesis - April 1st, 2008
SEPTICFLESH's Communion - April 1st, 2008
THE SWORD's Gods Of The Earth - April 1st, 2008
Happy 13th
ILLDISPOSED’s There Is Light (But It’s Not For Me) – April 1st, 2011
SALTATIO MORTIS’ Wild And Free (DVD) – April 1st, 2011
SONS OF SEASONS Magnisphyricon – April 1st, 2011
SYMFONIA’s In Paradisum – April 1st, 2011
Happy 10th
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE’s Triple Brutal – April 1st, 2014
LACUNA COIL’s Broken Crown Halo – April 1st, 2014
STEEL PANTHER’s All You Can Eat – April 1st, 2014
Happy 8th
MOONSORROW's Jumalten aika - April 1st, 2016
NOVEMBRE's URSA - April 1st, 2016
THUNDERSTONE's Apocalypse Again - April 1st, 2016
Happy 6th
OMEGA DIATRIBE's Trinity - April 1st, 2018
Happy 2nd
CENTINEX’ The Pestilence - April 1st, 2022
KUBLAI KHAN’s Lowest Form of Animal - April 1st, 2022
LORDS OF THE TRIDENT’s The Offering - April 1st, 2022
MESHUGGAH’s Immutable - April 1st, 2022
NEKROGOBLIKON’s The Fundamental Slimes and Humours - April 1st, 2022
SATAN’s Earth Infernal - April 1st, 2022
TRICK OR TREAT’s Creepy Symphonies - April 1st, 2022
WOLF’s Shadowland - April 1st, 2022