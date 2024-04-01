Today In Metal History 🤘 April 1st, 2024 🤘 RUSH, AC/DC, ALDO NOVA, VOLBEAT, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, JOURNEY, DISMEMBER

HEAVY METAL HISTORY



NO April Fools' Day joke! This guy (Brian Johnson) was officially announced as the new lead singer of AC/DC 44 years ago today (April 1st, 1980).







R.I.P. Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro (TOTO): April 1, 1954 – August 5, 1992 (aged 38)





R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992 (aged28)

R.I.P. Ronnie Lane (SMALL FACES, THE FACES) - April 1st, 1946 - June 4th, 1997 (aged 51)





ALDO NOVA’s Aldo Nova – April 1st, 1982





Michael Poulsen (VOLBEAT) - April 1st, 1975

Richard Christy (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, ICED EARTH, DEATH) - April 1st, 1974

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Secret Treaties - April 1st, 1974







JOURNEY’s Journey – April 1st, 1975

RUSH’s 2112 – April 1st, 1976

ABSCESS' Horrorhammer - April 1st, 2007

KRONOS’ The Hellenic Terror – April 1st, 2007

DISMEMBER's Dismember - April 1st, 2008

ORIGIN's Antithesis - April 1st, 2008

SEPTICFLESH's Communion - April 1st, 2008

THE SWORD's Gods Of The Earth - April 1st, 2008





ILLDISPOSED’s There Is Light (But It’s Not For Me) – April 1st, 2011

SALTATIO MORTIS’ Wild And Free (DVD) – April 1st, 2011

SONS OF SEASONS Magnisphyricon – April 1st, 2011

SYMFONIA’s In Paradisum – April 1st, 2011

AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE’s Triple Brutal – April 1st, 2014

LACUNA COIL’s Broken Crown Halo – April 1st, 2014

STEEL PANTHER’s All You Can Eat – April 1st, 2014

MOONSORROW's Jumalten aika - April 1st, 2016

NOVEMBRE's URSA - April 1st, 2016

THUNDERSTONE's Apocalypse Again - April 1st, 2016

OMEGA DIATRIBE's Trinity - April 1st, 2018



CENTINEX’ The Pestilence - April 1st, 2022

KUBLAI KHAN’s Lowest Form of Animal - April 1st, 2022

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT’s The Offering - April 1st, 2022

MESHUGGAH’s Immutable - April 1st, 2022

NEKROGOBLIKON’s The Fundamental Slimes and Humours - April 1st, 2022

SATAN’s Earth Infernal - April 1st, 2022

TRICK OR TREAT’s Creepy Symphonies - April 1st, 2022

WOLF’s Shadowland - April 1st, 2022







