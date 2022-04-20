Today In Metal History 🤘 April 20th, 2022 🤘 MIKE PORTNOY, AEROSMITH, ANTHRAX, FEAR FACTORY, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, RATT

April 20, 2022, 59 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities mike portnoy grand funk railroad hardcore superstar small faces krokus girlschool aerosmith anthrax fear factory saxon

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE): January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991

R.I.P. Tommy Kiefer (KROKUS): April 20th, 1952 - December 24th, 1986


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 55th  
Mike Portnoy (THE WINERY DOGS, ADRENALINE MOB, DREAM THEATER) - April 20th, 1967

Happy 74th  
Craig Frost (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, BOB SEGER'S SILVER BULLET BAND) April 20th, 1948

Happy 48th  
Jocke Berg (HARDCORE SUPERSTAR) – April 20th, 1974

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st  
GIRLSCHOOL's Hit And Run - April 20th, 1981

Happy 29th 
AEROSMITH's Get A Grip - April 20th, 1993



Happy 23rd
ALICE COOPER’s The Life And Crimes Of Alice Cooper (April 20th, 1999)

Happy 18th  
ANTHRAX’s Music Of Mass Destruction - April 20th, 2004
FEAR FACTORY’s Archetype - April 20th, 2004 
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Hangover Music Vol. VI - April 20th, 2004 
W.A.S.P.’s The Neon God: Part 1 – The Rise - April 20th, 2004

Happy 15th  
ENSIFERUM's Victory Songs - April 20th, 2007
FREEDOM CALL's Dimensions - April 20th, 2007
VOMITORY's Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize - April 20th, 2007

Happy 13th  
LACUNA COIL's Shallow Life - April 20th, 2009
EARTH CRISIS' To The Death - April 20th, 2009
HACRIDE's Lazarus - April 20th, 2009

Happy 12th  
RATT’s Infestation - April 20th, 2010

Happy 10th  
MEKONG DELTA’s Intersections – April 20th, 2012
ORDEN OGAN’s To The End – April 20th, 2012
RUNNING WILD’s Shadowmaker – April 20th, 2012
SAXON’s Heavy Metal Thunder – Live – Eagles Over Wacken – April 20th, 2012
UNLEASHED’s Odalheim – April 20th, 2012
THE FORESHADOWING’s Second World – April 20th, 2012

Happy 7th  
SHINING’s IX / Everyone, Everything, Everywhere, Ends – April 20th, 2015
DRUDKH’s A Furrow Cut Short – April 20th, 2015

Happy 4th
A PERFECT CIRCLE's Eat the Elephant - April 20th, 2018
BLACK STONE CHERRY's Family Tree - April 20th, 2018
BULLET's Dust to Gold - April 20th, 2018
FROM ASHES TO NEW 's The Future - April 20th, 2018
GUS G.'s Fearless - April 20th, 2018
JAMES CHRISTIAN's Craving - April 20th, 2018
MELVINS' Pinkus Abortion Technician - April 20th, 2018
ROSS THE BOSS' By Blood Sworn - April 20th, 2018
SLEEP's The Sciences - April 20th, 2018
STRYPER's God Damn Evil - April 20th, 2018
TEMPERANCE's Of Jupiter and Moons - April 20th, 2018
TESSERACT's Sonder - April 20th, 2018

Happy 1st
BONGZILLA's Weedsconsin - April 20, 2021



OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

