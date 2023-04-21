Today In Metal History 🤘 April 21st, 2023 🤘 MARSHA ZAZULA, ACCEPT, IGGY POP, TESTAMENT, OBITUARY, CANNIBAL CORPSE
April 21, 2023, 36 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Marsha Zazula: April 21st, 1952 – January 10th, 2021 (68)
“The Metal Matriarch”, Marsha Zazula (Marsha Jean Rutenberg), who co-founded Megaforce Records with her husband Jonny.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
IGGY POP (real name James Osterberg Jr.; THE STOOGES) - April 21st, 1947
Happy
Oni Logan (LYNCH MOB) - April 21st
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
ACCEPT's Russian Roulette - April 21, 1986
JOURNEY’s Raised on Radio - April 21, 1986
Happy 36th
TESTAMENT's The Legacy - April 21st, 1987
Happy 34th
X JAPAN's Blue Blood - April 21st, 1989
Happy 31st
OBITUARY’s The End Complete - April 21st, 1992
SLAUGHTER’s The Wild Life - April 21st, 1992
Happy 29th
VARGA's Prototype - April 21st, 1994
Happy 26th
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s The Mind's I - April 21st, 1997
Happy 25th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Gallery Of Suicide - April 21st, 1998
JIMMY PAGE / ROBERT PLANT’s Walking Into Clarksdale - April 21st, 1998
SOULFLY's Soulfly - April 21st, 1998
Happy 18th
EPICA’s Consign To Oblivion - April 21st, 2005
Happy 17th
SCAR SYMMETRY's Pitch Black Progress - April 21st, 2006
Happy 15th
GRAVE's Dominion VIII - April 21st, 2008
Happy 14th
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Skullage - April 21st, 2009
BLOODBOUND's Tabula Rasa - April 21st, 2009
CHIMAIRA's The Infection - April 21st, 2009
DÅÅTH's The Concealers - April 21st, 2009
Happy 9th
AUTOPSY’s Tourniquets, Hacksaws & Graves – April 21st, 2014
Happy 8th
BILL WARD’s Accountable Beasts – April 21st, 2015
TRIBULATION’s The Children Of The Night – April 21st, 2015
Happy 6th
AXEL RUDI PELL's The Ballads V - April 21st, 2017
CRAZY LIXX's Ruff Justice - April 21st, 2017
DISBELIEF's The Symbol of Death - April 21st, 2017
GHOST BATH's Starmourner - April 21st, 2017
HEIRESS' Restless Aim - April 21st, 2017
INCUBUS' 8 - April 21st, 2017
JOTNAR's Connected/Condemned - April 21st, 2017
LABYRINTH's Architecture of a God - April 21st, 2017
NOTHING LEFT's Destroy and Rebuild (EP) - April 21st, 2017
UNEVEN STRUCTURE's La Partition - April 21st, 2017
WHILE SHE SLEEPS' You Are We - April 21st, 2017
WITH OUR ARMS TO THE SUN's Orenda - April 21st, 2017
YOUR CHANCE TO DIE's Ex Nihilo - April 21st, 2017