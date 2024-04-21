Today In Metal History 🤘 April 21st, 2024 🤘 MARSHA ZAZULA, ACCEPT, IGGY POP, TESTAMENT, OBITUARY, CANNIBAL CORPSE

April 21, 2024, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Marsha Zazula: April 21st, 1952 – January 10th, 2021 (aged 68)

“The Metal Matriarch”, Marsha Zazula (Marsha Jean Rutenberg), who co-founded Megaforce Records with her husband Jonny.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th  
IGGY POP (real name James Osterberg Jr.; THE STOOGES) - April 21st, 1947

Happy  
Oni Logan (LYNCH MOB) - April 21st

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th  
ACCEPT's Russian Roulette - April 21, 1986
JOURNEY’s Raised on Radio - April 21, 1986

Happy 37th  
TESTAMENT's The Legacy - April 21st, 1987

Happy 35th 
X JAPAN's Blue Blood - April 21st, 1989

Happy 32nd  
OBITUARY’s The End Complete - April 21st, 1992
SLAUGHTER’s The Wild Life - April 21st, 1992

Happy 30th
VARGA's Prototype - April 21st, 1994

Happy 27th  
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s The Mind's I - April 21st, 1997

Happy 26th  
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Gallery Of Suicide - April 21st, 1998
JIMMY PAGE / ROBERT PLANT’s Walking Into Clarksdale - April 21st, 1998
SOULFLY's Soulfly - April 21st, 1998

Happy 19th  
EPICA’s Consign To Oblivion - April 21st, 2005

Happy 18th  
SCAR SYMMETRY's Pitch Black Progress - April 21st, 2006

Happy 16th  
GRAVE's Dominion VIII - April 21st, 2008

Happy 15th  
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Skullage - April 21st, 2009
BLOODBOUND's Tabula Rasa - April 21st, 2009
CHIMAIRA's The Infection - April 21st, 2009
DÅÅTH's The Concealers - April 21st, 2009

Happy 10th  
AUTOPSY’s Tourniquets, Hacksaws & Graves – April 21st, 2014

Happy 9th  
BILL WARD’s Accountable Beasts – April 21st, 2015
TRIBULATION’s The Children Of The Night – April 21st, 2015

Happy 7th
AXEL RUDI PELL's The Ballads V - April 21st, 2017
CRAZY LIXX's Ruff Justice - April 21st, 2017
DISBELIEF's The Symbol of Death - April 21st, 2017
GHOST BATH's Starmourner - April 21st, 2017
HEIRESS' Restless Aim - April 21st, 2017
INCUBUS' 8 - April 21st, 2017
JOTNAR's Connected/Condemned - April 21st, 2017
LABYRINTH's Architecture of a God - April 21st, 2017
NOTHING LEFT's Destroy and Rebuild - April 21st, 2017
UNEVEN STRUCTURE's La Partition - April 21st, 2017
WHILE SHE SLEEPS' You Are We - April 21st, 2017
WITH OUR ARMS TO THE SUN's Orenda - April 21st, 2017
YOUR CHANCE TO DIE's Ex Nihilo - April 21st, 2017

Happy 1st
THE 69 EYES’ Death Of Darkness - April 21st, 2023
ANGUS MCSIX’sAngus Mcsix And The Sword Of Power - April 21st, 2023
ANTHEM’s Crimson & Jet Black - April 21st, 2023
AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS’s Ultraviolet - April 21st, 2023
AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Ballads VI - April 21st, 2023
BELL WITCH’s Future's Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate - April 21st, 2023
DORTHIA COTTRELL’s Death Folk Country - April 21st, 2023
ENTER SHIKARI’s A Kiss For The Whole World - April 21st, 2023
LIV KRISTINE’s River Of Diamonds - April 21st, 2023
MAGNUS ROSÉN BAND’s It's Time To Rock The World Again - April 21st, 2023
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s The Name Lives On - April 21st, 2023



