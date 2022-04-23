Today In Metal History 🤘 April 23rd, 2022 🤘 DEATH ANGEL, CARCASS, DEF LEPPARD, ROLLING STONES, DOKKEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Johnny Thunders (John Anthony Genzale, Jr; NEW YORK DOLLS): July 15th, 1952 – April 23rd, 1991

R.I.P. Stephen (Steve) Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD) - April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 55th  
Brent Muscat (SIN CITY SINNERS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - April 23rd, 1967

Happy 56th  
J.D. (SOUL DOCTOR) – April 23rd, 1966

Happy 52nd  
Kenneth (Ken) Owen (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - April 23rd, 1970

Happy 44th  
Lorentz Aspen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - April 23rd, 1978

Happy 51st  
Mike Riggs (SCUM OF THE EARTH, ROB ZOMBIE) - April 23rd, 1971 

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st  
THE ROLLING STONES’ Sticky Fingers - April 23rd, 1971

Happy 35th  
DEATH ANGEL's The Ultra-Violence - April 23rd, 1987

FAITH NO MORE’s Introduce Yourself - April 23rd, 1987

Happy 20th  
DOKKEN’s Long Way Home - April 23rd, 2002
RHAPSODY’s Power Of The Dragonflame – April 23rd, 2002

Happy 15th
AFTER FOREVER's After Forever - April 23rd, 2007

ROOT’s Daemon Viam Invenient - 2007

Happy 14th  
KALMAH's For The Revolution - April 23rd, 2008

Happy 11th  
SYBREED’s Challenger (EP) – 2011

Happy 10th  
ARJEN LUCASSEN’s Lost In The New Real – April 23rd, 2012
PARADISE LOST’s Tragic Idol – April 23rd, 2012

Happy 9th  
ROB ZOMBIE’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor - April 23rd, 2013
QUEENSRŸCHE WITH GEOFF TATE’s Frequency Unknown – April 23rd, 2013
AMPLIFIER’s Echo Stree – April 23rd, 2013
KALEDON’s Altor: The King’s Blacksmith – April 23rd, 2013

Happy 8th  
WINGER’s Better Days Comin' - April 23rd, 2014

Happy 1st
BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT's Paint The Sky With Blood (EP) - April 23rd, 2021
FROZEN CROWN's Winterbane - April 23rd, 2021
GILBY CLARKE's The Gospel Truth - April 23rd, 2021
MOTÖRHEAD's Louder Than Noise... Live In Berlin (live album) - April 23rd, 2021
SOLSTICE's Casting The Die - April 23rd, 2021



OPETH – “Width Of A Circle” (Nuclear Blast)

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

