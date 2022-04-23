Today In Metal History 🤘 April 23rd, 2022 🤘 DEATH ANGEL, CARCASS, DEF LEPPARD, ROLLING STONES, DOKKEN
April 23, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Johnny Thunders (John Anthony Genzale, Jr; NEW YORK DOLLS): July 15th, 1952 – April 23rd, 1991
R.I.P. Stephen (Steve) Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD) - April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 55th
Brent Muscat (SIN CITY SINNERS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - April 23rd, 1967
Happy 56th
J.D. (SOUL DOCTOR) – April 23rd, 1966
Happy 52nd
Kenneth (Ken) Owen (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - April 23rd, 1970
Happy 44th
Lorentz Aspen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - April 23rd, 1978
Happy 51st
Mike Riggs (SCUM OF THE EARTH, ROB ZOMBIE) - April 23rd, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
THE ROLLING STONES’ Sticky Fingers - April 23rd, 1971
Happy 35th
DEATH ANGEL's The Ultra-Violence - April 23rd, 1987
FAITH NO MORE’s Introduce Yourself - April 23rd, 1987
Happy 20th
DOKKEN’s Long Way Home - April 23rd, 2002
RHAPSODY’s Power Of The Dragonflame – April 23rd, 2002
Happy 15th
AFTER FOREVER's After Forever - April 23rd, 2007
ROOT’s Daemon Viam Invenient - 2007
Happy 14th
KALMAH's For The Revolution - April 23rd, 2008
Happy 11th
SYBREED’s Challenger (EP) – 2011
Happy 10th
ARJEN LUCASSEN’s Lost In The New Real – April 23rd, 2012
PARADISE LOST’s Tragic Idol – April 23rd, 2012
Happy 9th
ROB ZOMBIE’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor - April 23rd, 2013
QUEENSRŸCHE WITH GEOFF TATE’s Frequency Unknown – April 23rd, 2013
AMPLIFIER’s Echo Stree – April 23rd, 2013
KALEDON’s Altor: The King’s Blacksmith – April 23rd, 2013
Happy 8th
WINGER’s Better Days Comin' - April 23rd, 2014
Happy 1st
BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT's Paint The Sky With Blood (EP) - April 23rd, 2021
FROZEN CROWN's Winterbane - April 23rd, 2021
GILBY CLARKE's The Gospel Truth - April 23rd, 2021
MOTÖRHEAD's Louder Than Noise... Live In Berlin (live album) - April 23rd, 2021
SOLSTICE's Casting The Die - April 23rd, 2021