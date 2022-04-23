Today In Metal History 🤘 April 23rd, 2022 🤘 DEATH ANGEL, CARCASS, DEF LEPPARD, ROLLING STONES, DOKKEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Johnny Thunders (John Anthony Genzale, Jr; NEW YORK DOLLS): July 15th, 1952 – April 23rd, 1991

R.I.P. Stephen (Steve) Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD) - April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 55th

Brent Muscat (SIN CITY SINNERS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - April 23rd, 1967





Happy 56th

J.D. (SOUL DOCTOR) – April 23rd, 1966

Happy 52nd

Kenneth (Ken) Owen (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - April 23rd, 1970

Happy 44th

Lorentz Aspen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - April 23rd, 1978

Happy 51st

Mike Riggs (SCUM OF THE EARTH, ROB ZOMBIE) - April 23rd, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 51st

THE ROLLING STONES’ Sticky Fingers - April 23rd, 1971





Happy 35th

DEATH ANGEL's The Ultra-Violence - April 23rd, 1987



FAITH NO MORE’s Introduce Yourself - April 23rd, 1987

Happy 20th

DOKKEN’s Long Way Home - April 23rd, 2002

RHAPSODY’s Power Of The Dragonflame – April 23rd, 2002

Happy 15th

AFTER FOREVER's After Forever - April 23rd, 2007



ROOT’s Daemon Viam Invenient - 2007

Happy 14th

KALMAH's For The Revolution - April 23rd, 2008

Happy 11th

SYBREED’s Challenger (EP) – 2011

Happy 10th

ARJEN LUCASSEN’s Lost In The New Real – April 23rd, 2012

PARADISE LOST’s Tragic Idol – April 23rd, 2012



Happy 9th

ROB ZOMBIE’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor - April 23rd, 2013

QUEENSRŸCHE WITH GEOFF TATE’s Frequency Unknown – April 23rd, 2013

AMPLIFIER’s Echo Stree – April 23rd, 2013

KALEDON’s Altor: The King’s Blacksmith – April 23rd, 2013

Happy 8th

WINGER’s Better Days Comin' - April 23rd, 2014

Happy 1st

BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT's Paint The Sky With Blood (EP) - April 23rd, 2021

FROZEN CROWN's Winterbane - April 23rd, 2021

GILBY CLARKE's The Gospel Truth - April 23rd, 2021

MOTÖRHEAD's Louder Than Noise... Live In Berlin (live album) - April 23rd, 2021

SOLSTICE's Casting The Die - April 23rd, 2021



