Today In Metal History 🤘 April 27th, 2022 🤘 ACE FREHLEY, FREHLEY’S COMET, ARCH ENEMY, VINCE NEIL, IMMORTAL

April 27, 2022, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Dag Stokke (TNT): April 1st, 1967 – April 27th, 2011


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st  
ACE FREHLEY (KISS) - April 27th, 1951

Happy 53rd  
Mattias Bernhardsson (NOCTURNAL RITES) - April 27th, 1969

Happy 49th  
Charles Petter Andreason (Sharlee D’Angelo) (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) - April 27th, 1973

Happy 38th  
Tara McLeod (KITTIE) - April 27th, 1984 


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th
FREHLEY’S COMET's Frehley’s Comet - April 27th, 1987

SLADE’s You Boyz Make Big Noize - April 27th, 1987

Happy 29th  
VINCE NEIL's Exposed - April 27th, 1993
PORNO FOR PYROS’ Porno For Pyros  - April 27th, 1993

Happy 22nd  
IMMORTAL's Damned In Black - April 27th, 2000

Happy 18th
BLACK SABBATH’s Black Box: The Complete Original Black Sabbath 1970–1978 - April 27th, 2004

Happy 15th Birthday 
INVERACITY's Extermination Of Millions - April 27th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday
OSI's Blood - April 27th, 2009
BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grand Feast For Vultures - April 27th, 2009
NADJA's When I See The Sun Always Shines On TV - April 27th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday
DROWNING POOL’s Drowning Pool – April 27th, 2010
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s The Violence Beneath – April 27th, 2010
TWILIGHT’s Monument To Time End – April 27th, 2010

Happy 11th  
POISONBLACK’s Drive - April 27th, 2011
ULVER’s Wars Of The Roses - April 27th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday
HUNTRESS’ Spell Eater - April 27th, 2012
MOONSPELL’s Alpha Noir / Omega White - April 27th, 2012
SAINT VITUS’ Lillie: F-65 - April 27th, 2012
AT VANCE’s Facing Your Enemy – April 27th, 2012
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Rise Of The Phoenix – April 27th, 2012
CATAMENIA’s The Rewritten Chapters – April 27th, 2012
CRYSTAL VIPER’s Crimen Excepta – April 27th, 2012

Happy 7th  
RAVEN’s ExtermiNation – April 27th, 2015

Happy 4th
LEE AARON's Diamond Baby Blues - April 27th, 2018
ANTHRAX's Kings Among Scotland (DVD) - April 27th, 2018
THE ARMED's Only Love - April 27th, 2018
AURA NOIR's Aura Noire - April 27th, 2018
BLITZKRIEG's Judge Not - April 27th, 2018
BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grave Condition - April 27th, 2018
CRUACHAN's Nine Years of Blood - April 27th, 2018
GODSMACK's When Legends Rise - April 27th, 2018
INGESTED's The Level Above Human - April 27th, 2018
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS' Prevail II - April 27th, 2018
POWER TRIP's Opening Fire: 2008–2014 (compilation album) - April 27th, 2018
RIOT V's Armor of Light - April 27th, 2018

SKINDRED's Big Tings - April 27th, 2018
TOMORROW'S EVE's Mirror of Creation III – Project Ikaros - April 27th, 2018



