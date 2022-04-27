Today In Metal History 🤘 April 27th, 2022 🤘 ACE FREHLEY, FREHLEY’S COMET, ARCH ENEMY, VINCE NEIL, IMMORTAL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Dag Stokke (TNT): April 1st, 1967 – April 27th, 2011



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

ACE FREHLEY (KISS) - April 27th, 1951





Happy 53rd

Mattias Bernhardsson (NOCTURNAL RITES) - April 27th, 1969

Happy 49th

Charles Petter Andreason (Sharlee D’Angelo) (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) - April 27th, 1973





Happy 38th

Tara McLeod (KITTIE) - April 27th, 1984



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th

FREHLEY’S COMET's Frehley’s Comet - April 27th, 1987



SLADE’s You Boyz Make Big Noize - April 27th, 1987

Happy 29th

VINCE NEIL's Exposed - April 27th, 1993

PORNO FOR PYROS’ Porno For Pyros - April 27th, 1993

Happy 22nd

IMMORTAL's Damned In Black - April 27th, 2000



Happy 18th

BLACK SABBATH’s Black Box: The Complete Original Black Sabbath 1970–1978 - April 27th, 2004

Happy 15th Birthday

INVERACITY's Extermination Of Millions - April 27th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday

OSI's Blood - April 27th, 2009

BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grand Feast For Vultures - April 27th, 2009

NADJA's When I See The Sun Always Shines On TV - April 27th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday

DROWNING POOL’s Drowning Pool – April 27th, 2010

MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s The Violence Beneath – April 27th, 2010

TWILIGHT’s Monument To Time End – April 27th, 2010

Happy 11th

POISONBLACK’s Drive - April 27th, 2011

ULVER’s Wars Of The Roses - April 27th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday

HUNTRESS’ Spell Eater - April 27th, 2012

MOONSPELL’s Alpha Noir / Omega White - April 27th, 2012

SAINT VITUS’ Lillie: F-65 - April 27th, 2012

AT VANCE’s Facing Your Enemy – April 27th, 2012

BEFORE THE DAWN’s Rise Of The Phoenix – April 27th, 2012

CATAMENIA’s The Rewritten Chapters – April 27th, 2012

CRYSTAL VIPER’s Crimen Excepta – April 27th, 2012



Happy 7th

RAVEN’s ExtermiNation – April 27th, 2015

Happy 4th

LEE AARON's Diamond Baby Blues - April 27th, 2018

ANTHRAX's Kings Among Scotland (DVD) - April 27th, 2018

THE ARMED's Only Love - April 27th, 2018

AURA NOIR's Aura Noire - April 27th, 2018

BLITZKRIEG's Judge Not - April 27th, 2018

BLOOD TSUNAMI's Grave Condition - April 27th, 2018

CRUACHAN's Nine Years of Blood - April 27th, 2018

GODSMACK's When Legends Rise - April 27th, 2018

INGESTED's The Level Above Human - April 27th, 2018

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS' Prevail II - April 27th, 2018

POWER TRIP's Opening Fire: 2008–2014 (compilation album) - April 27th, 2018

RIOT V's Armor of Light - April 27th, 2018



SKINDRED's Big Tings - April 27th, 2018

TOMORROW'S EVE's Mirror of Creation III – Project Ikaros - April 27th, 2018