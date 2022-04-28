Today In Metal History 🤘 April 28th, 2022 🤘 HEAVEN AND HELL, WISHBONE ASH, BLIND GUARDIAN, STRATOVARIUS, DEICIDE
April 28, 2022, 45 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 66th
Göran Edman (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BRAZEN ABBOT) - April 28th, 1956
Tino Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) – April 28th, 1956
Happy 57th
Karl Logan (MANOWAR) - April 28th, 1965
Happy 56th
Alfred Koffler (PINK CREAM 69) – April 28th, 1966
Happy 53rd
Pascal Cliche (HANKER) – April 28th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
WISHBONE ASH's Argus - April 28th, 1972
Happy 42nd
ALICE COOPER's Flush The Fashion - April 28th, 1980
Happy 25th
STRATOVARIUS' Visions - April 28th, 1997
Happy 24th
BLIND GUARDIAN's Nightfall In Middle-Earth - April 28th, 1998
Happy 14th
DEICIDE's Till Death Do Us Part - April 28th, 2008
MY DYING BRIDE's An Ode To Woe - April 28th, 2008
Happy 13th
HEAVEN AND HELL's The Devil You Know - April 28th, 2009
ANIMALS AS LEADERS' Animals As Leaders - 2009
MALEFICE’s Five – 2009
Happy 8th
ABORTED’s The Necrotic Manifesto - April 28th, 2014
HOLY MOSES’ Redefined Mayhem - April 28th, 2014
Happy 5th
A KILLER'S CONFESSION's Unbroken - April 28th, 2017
ALL THAT REMAINS's Madness - April 28th, 2017
ARTIFICIAL LANGUAGE's The Observer - April 28th, 2017
ASTRAL DOORS' Black Eyed Children - April 28th, 2017
AYREON's The Source - April 28th, 2017
BARATHRUM's Fanatiko - April 28th, 2017
FIRESPAWN's The Reprobate - April 28th, 2017
HE IS LEGEND's Few - April 28th, 2017
LIFE OF AGONY's A Place Where There's No More Pain - April 28th, 2017
MINDMAZE's Resolve - April 28th, 2017
NOUMENA's Myrrys - April 28th, 2017
PYRAMAZE's Contingent - April 28th, 2017
SKYCLAD's Forward into the Past - April 28th, 2017
STAHLMANN's Bastard - April 28th, 2017
TERROR's The Walls Will Fall (EP) - April 28th, 2017
Happy 3rd
ARCHIVIST's Triumvirate - April 28th, 2019