Today In Metal History 🤘 April 28th, 2023 🤘 HEAVEN AND HELL, WISHBONE ASH, BLIND GUARDIAN, STRATOVARIUS, DEICIDE

April 28, 2023, 13 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th  
Göran Edman (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BRAZEN ABBOT) - April 28th, 1956
Tino Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) – April 28th, 1956

Happy 58th  
Karl Logan (MANOWAR) - April 28th, 1965

Happy 57th  
Alfred Koffler (PINK CREAM 69) – April 28th, 1966

Happy 54th  
Pascal Cliche (HANKER) – April 28th, 1969


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st  
WISHBONE ASH's Argus - April 28th, 1972

Happy 43rd  
ALICE COOPER's Flush The Fashion - April 28th, 1980

Happy 26th  
STRATOVARIUS' Visions - April 28th, 1997

Happy 25th  
BLIND GUARDIAN's Nightfall In Middle-Earth - April 28th, 1998

Happy 15th  
DEICIDE's Till Death Do Us Part - April 28th, 2008
MY DYING BRIDE's An Ode To Woe - April 28th, 2008

Happy 14th
HEAVEN AND HELL's The Devil You Know - April 28th, 2009

ANIMALS AS LEADERS' Animals As Leaders - 2009
MALEFICE’s Five – 2009

Happy 9th  
ABORTED’s The Necrotic Manifesto - April 28th, 2014
HOLY MOSES’ Redefined Mayhem - April 28th, 2014

Happy 6th
A KILLER'S CONFESSION's Unbroken - April 28th, 2017
ALL THAT REMAINS's Madness - April 28th, 2017
ARTIFICIAL LANGUAGE's The Observer - April 28th, 2017
ASTRAL DOORS' Black Eyed Children - April 28th, 2017
AYREON's The Source - April 28th, 2017
BARATHRUM's Fanatiko - April 28th, 2017
FIRESPAWN's The Reprobate - April 28th, 2017
HE IS LEGEND's Few - April 28th, 2017
LIFE OF AGONY's A Place Where There's No More Pain - April 28th, 2017
MINDMAZE's Resolve - April 28th, 2017
NOUMENA's Myrrys - April 28th, 2017
PYRAMAZE's Contingent - April 28th, 2017
SKYCLAD's Forward into the Past - April 28th, 2017
STAHLMANN's Bastard - April 28th, 2017
TERROR's The Walls Will Fall (EP) - April 28th, 2017

Happy 4th
ARCHIVIST's Triumvirate - April 28th, 2019

 



