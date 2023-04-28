Today In Metal History 🤘 April 28th, 2023 🤘 HEAVEN AND HELL, WISHBONE ASH, BLIND GUARDIAN, STRATOVARIUS, DEICIDE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Göran Edman (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BRAZEN ABBOT) - April 28th, 1956

Tino Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) – April 28th, 1956

Happy 58th

Karl Logan (MANOWAR) - April 28th, 1965

Happy 57th

Alfred Koffler (PINK CREAM 69) – April 28th, 1966

Happy 54th

Pascal Cliche (HANKER) – April 28th, 1969



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

WISHBONE ASH's Argus - April 28th, 1972





Happy 43rd

ALICE COOPER's Flush The Fashion - April 28th, 1980



Happy 26th

STRATOVARIUS' Visions - April 28th, 1997



Happy 25th

BLIND GUARDIAN's Nightfall In Middle-Earth - April 28th, 1998



Happy 15th

DEICIDE's Till Death Do Us Part - April 28th, 2008

MY DYING BRIDE's An Ode To Woe - April 28th, 2008

Happy 14th

HEAVEN AND HELL's The Devil You Know - April 28th, 2009



ANIMALS AS LEADERS' Animals As Leaders - 2009

MALEFICE’s Five – 2009

Happy 9th

ABORTED’s The Necrotic Manifesto - April 28th, 2014

HOLY MOSES’ Redefined Mayhem - April 28th, 2014

Happy 6th

A KILLER'S CONFESSION's Unbroken - April 28th, 2017

ALL THAT REMAINS's Madness - April 28th, 2017

ARTIFICIAL LANGUAGE's The Observer - April 28th, 2017

ASTRAL DOORS' Black Eyed Children - April 28th, 2017

AYREON's The Source - April 28th, 2017

BARATHRUM's Fanatiko - April 28th, 2017

FIRESPAWN's The Reprobate - April 28th, 2017

HE IS LEGEND's Few - April 28th, 2017

LIFE OF AGONY's A Place Where There's No More Pain - April 28th, 2017

MINDMAZE's Resolve - April 28th, 2017

NOUMENA's Myrrys - April 28th, 2017

PYRAMAZE's Contingent - April 28th, 2017

SKYCLAD's Forward into the Past - April 28th, 2017

STAHLMANN's Bastard - April 28th, 2017

TERROR's The Walls Will Fall (EP) - April 28th, 2017





Happy 4th

ARCHIVIST's Triumvirate - April 28th, 2019