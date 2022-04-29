Today In Metal History 🤘 April 29th, 2022 🤘 AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, VAN HALEN, TESTAMENT, W.A.S.P.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 49th
"Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973
Happy 65th
Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957
Happy 56th
Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966
Happy 40th
Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977
Happy 41st
VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981
Happy 26th
BLACK SABBATH’s The Sabbath Stones - April 29th, 1996
Happy 25th
W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997
Happy 14th
TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008
SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - 2008
Happy 13th
JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009
IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - 2009
Happy 11th
LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011
SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011
CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp – April 29th, 2011
TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral – April 29th, 2011
Happy 9th
CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013
KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013
SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013
Happy 8th
INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014
EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – April 29th, 2014
Happy 6th
DARKESTRAH - Turan - April 29th, 2016
DISCHARGE - End of Days - April 29th, 2016
FALLUJAH - Dreamless - April 29th, 2016
HAKEN - Affinity - April 29th, 2016
NEMESEA - Uprise - April 29th, 2016
ROB ZOMBIE - The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser - April 29th, 2016
TEMONTI - Dust - April 29th, 2016
Happy 1st
PIG DESTROYER - Pornographers Of Sound: Live In NYC - April 29, 2021