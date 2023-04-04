Today In Metal History 🤘 April 4th, 2023 🤘 GARY MOORE, ACCEPT, SLADE, BUCKCHERRY, ZZ TOP, QUEENSRŸCHE
April 4, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. MUDDY WATERS - April 4th, 1913 – April 30th, 1983 (Aged 70)
R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992
R.I.P. GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW) - April 4th, 1952 - February 6th, 2011 (Aged 58) - photo credit Mats Andersson
R.I.P. Scott Columbus (MANOWAR): November 10th, 1956 – April 4th, 2011 (Aged 54)
R.I.P. Michael Christopher "Mike" Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (Aged 44)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Dave Hill (SLADE) - April 4th, 1946
Happy 65th
Peter Baltes (ACCEPT) - April 4th, 1958
Happy 58th
Vinny Burns (TEN, DARE, BOB CATLEY) - April 4th, 1965
Happy 53rd
JOSH TODD (BUCKCHERRY) - April 4th, 1970
Happy 46th
Adam Jonathan Dutkiewicz (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) - April 4th, 1977
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
ZZ TOP’s Rio Grande Mud - April 4th, 1972
Happy 28th
BLACK SABBATH’s Cross Purposes Live - April 4th, 1995
Happy 24th
KREATOR’s Voices Of Transgression – A 90s Retrospective - April 4th, 1999
Happy 17th
EVERGREY's Monday Morning Apocalypse - April 4th, 2006
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Operation: Mindcrime II - April 4th, 2006
SONATA ARCTICA's For The Sake Of Revenge - April 4th, 2006
Happy 5th
IN FLAMES' A Sense Of Purpose - April 4th, 2008
Happy 9th
BRAINSTORM’s Firesoul – April 4th, 2014
DELAIN’s The Human Contradiction – April 4th, 2014
Happy 7th
DEAD TO FALL's The Phoenix Throne - April 4th, 2006