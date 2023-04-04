Today In Metal History 🤘 April 4th, 2023 🤘 GARY MOORE, ACCEPT, SLADE, BUCKCHERRY, ZZ TOP, QUEENSRŸCHE

April 4, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities accept muddy waters gary moore manowar alice in chains queensryche evergrey in flames slade

Today In Metal History 🤘 April 4th, 2023 🤘 GARY MOORE, ACCEPT, SLADE, BUCKCHERRY, ZZ TOP, QUEENSRŸCHE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. MUDDY WATERS - April 4th, 1913 – April 30th, 1983 (Aged 70)

R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992

R.I.P. GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW) - April 4th, 1952 - February 6th, 2011 (Aged 58) - photo credit Mats Andersson

R.I.P. Scott Columbus (MANOWAR): November 10th, 1956 – April 4th, 2011 (Aged 54)

R.I.P. Michael Christopher "Mike" Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (Aged 44)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th  
Dave Hill (SLADE) - April 4th, 1946

Happy 65th  
Peter Baltes (ACCEPT) - April 4th, 1958

Happy 58th  
Vinny Burns (TEN, DARE, BOB CATLEY) - April 4th, 1965

Happy 53rd  
JOSH TODD (BUCKCHERRY) - April 4th, 1970

Happy 46th  
Adam Jonathan Dutkiewicz (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE)  - April 4th, 1977


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st  
ZZ TOP’s Rio Grande Mud - April 4th, 1972

Happy 28th  
BLACK SABBATH’s Cross Purposes Live - April 4th, 1995

Happy 24th  
KREATOR’s Voices Of Transgression – A 90s Retrospective - April 4th, 1999

Happy 17th  
EVERGREY's Monday Morning Apocalypse - April 4th, 2006
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Operation: Mindcrime II - April 4th, 2006
SONATA ARCTICA's For The Sake Of Revenge - April 4th, 2006

Happy 5th  
IN FLAMES' A Sense Of Purpose - April 4th, 2008

Happy 9th  
BRAINSTORM’s Firesoul – April 4th, 2014
DELAIN’s The Human Contradiction – April 4th, 2014

Happy 7th  
DEAD TO FALL's The Phoenix Throne - April 4th, 2006



Featured Audio

OVERKILL – “The Surgeon” (Nuclear Blast)

OVERKILL – “The Surgeon” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews