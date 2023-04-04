Today In Metal History 🤘 April 4th, 2023 🤘 GARY MOORE, ACCEPT, SLADE, BUCKCHERRY, ZZ TOP, QUEENSRŸCHE

April 4, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. MUDDY WATERS - April 4th, 1913 – April 30th, 1983 (Aged 70)





R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992

R.I.P. GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW) - April 4th, 1952 - February 6th, 2011 (Aged 58) - photo credit Mats Andersson





R.I.P. Scott Columbus (MANOWAR): November 10th, 1956 – April 4th, 2011 (Aged 54)





R.I.P. Michael Christopher "Mike" Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (Aged 44)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Dave Hill (SLADE) - April 4th, 1946

Happy 65th

Peter Baltes (ACCEPT) - April 4th, 1958





Happy 58th

Vinny Burns (TEN, DARE, BOB CATLEY) - April 4th, 1965

Happy 53rd

JOSH TODD (BUCKCHERRY) - April 4th, 1970





Happy 46th

Adam Jonathan Dutkiewicz (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) - April 4th, 1977



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

ZZ TOP’s Rio Grande Mud - April 4th, 1972



Happy 28th

BLACK SABBATH’s Cross Purposes Live - April 4th, 1995



Happy 24th

KREATOR’s Voices Of Transgression – A 90s Retrospective - April 4th, 1999

Happy 17th

EVERGREY's Monday Morning Apocalypse - April 4th, 2006

QUEENSRŸCHE’s Operation: Mindcrime II - April 4th, 2006

SONATA ARCTICA's For The Sake Of Revenge - April 4th, 2006

Happy 5th

IN FLAMES' A Sense Of Purpose - April 4th, 2008



Happy 9th

BRAINSTORM’s Firesoul – April 4th, 2014

DELAIN’s The Human Contradiction – April 4th, 2014



Happy 7th

DEAD TO FALL's The Phoenix Throne - April 4th, 2006