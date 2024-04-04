Today In Metal History 🤘 April 4th, 2024 🤘 GARY MOORE, ACCEPT, SLADE, BUCKCHERRY, ZZ TOP, QUEENSRŸCHE

April 4, 2024, 9 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. MUDDY WATERS - April 4th, 1913 – April 30th, 1983 (aged 70)

R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992

R.I.P. GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW) - April 4th, 1952 - February 6th, 2011 (aged 58) - photo credit Mats Andersson

R.I.P. Scott Columbus (MANOWAR): November 10th, 1956 – April 4th, 2011 (aged 54)

R.I.P. Michael Christopher "Mike" Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (aged 44)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th  
Dave Hill (SLADE) - April 4th, 1946

Happy 66th  
Peter Baltes (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - April 4th, 1958

Happy 59th  
Vinny Burns (TEN, DARE, BOB CATLEY) - April 4th, 1965

Happy 54th  
JOSH TODD (BUCKCHERRY) - April 4th, 1970

Happy 47th  
Adam Jonathan Dutkiewicz (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE)  - April 4th, 1977


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd  
ZZ TOP’s Rio Grande Mud - April 4th, 1972

Happy 29th  

BLACK SABBATH’s Cross Purposes Live - April 4th, 1995

Happy 25th  
KREATOR’s Voices Of Transgression – A 90s Retrospective - April 4th, 1999

Happy 18th  
EVERGREY's Monday Morning Apocalypse - April 4th, 2006
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Operation: Mindcrime II - April 4th, 2006
SONATA ARCTICA's For The Sake Of Revenge - April 4th, 2006

Happy 10th  

BRAINSTORM’s Firesoul – April 4th, 2014
DELAIN’s The Human Contradiction – April 4th, 2014

Happy 8th  
DEAD TO FALL's The Phoenix Throne - April 4th, 2006



