Today In Metal History 🤘 April 4th, 2024 🤘 GARY MOORE, ACCEPT, SLADE, BUCKCHERRY, ZZ TOP, QUEENSRŸCHE
April 4, 2024, 9 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. MUDDY WATERS - April 4th, 1913 – April 30th, 1983 (aged 70)
R.I.P. Nigel Preston (THE CULT): April 4th, 1963 - April 1st, 1992
R.I.P. GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW) - April 4th, 1952 - February 6th, 2011 (aged 58) - photo credit Mats Andersson
R.I.P. Scott Columbus (MANOWAR): November 10th, 1956 – April 4th, 2011 (aged 54)
R.I.P. Michael Christopher "Mike" Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (aged 44)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th
Dave Hill (SLADE) - April 4th, 1946
Happy 66th
Peter Baltes (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - April 4th, 1958
Happy 59th
Vinny Burns (TEN, DARE, BOB CATLEY) - April 4th, 1965
Happy 54th
JOSH TODD (BUCKCHERRY) - April 4th, 1970
Happy 47th
Adam Jonathan Dutkiewicz (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) - April 4th, 1977
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
ZZ TOP’s Rio Grande Mud - April 4th, 1972
Happy 29th
BLACK SABBATH’s Cross Purposes Live - April 4th, 1995
Happy 25th
KREATOR’s Voices Of Transgression – A 90s Retrospective - April 4th, 1999
Happy 18th
EVERGREY's Monday Morning Apocalypse - April 4th, 2006
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Operation: Mindcrime II - April 4th, 2006
SONATA ARCTICA's For The Sake Of Revenge - April 4th, 2006
Happy 10th
BRAINSTORM’s Firesoul – April 4th, 2014
DELAIN’s The Human Contradiction – April 4th, 2014
Happy 8th
DEAD TO FALL's The Phoenix Throne - April 4th, 2006