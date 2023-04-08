Today In Metal History 🤘 April 8th, 2023 🤘 CHILDREN OF BODOM, MAYHEM, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Per Yngve Ohlin, aka "Dead" (MAYHEM) – January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991 (22)





R.I.P. Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) – April 8th, 1979 – December 29th, 2020





R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010 (38)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947

Happy 61st

Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975



Happy 46th

JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977



Happy 41st

TOTO’s Toto IV - April 8th, 1982

Happy 35th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988



Happy 26th

KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997

Happy 20th

JUDAS PRIEST’s Live In London - April 8th, 2003

Happy 10th

DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013

THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013

SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013

Happy 7th

DEFTONES' Gore - April 8th, 2016

IHSAHN's Arktis - April 8th, 2016



ZAKK WYLDE's Book of Shadows II - April 8th, 2016



Happy 1st

DESTRUCTION’s Diabolical - April 8th, 2022

HÄLLAS’s Isle of Wisdom - April 8th, 2022

INCITE’s Wake Up Dead - April 8th, 2022

INGLORIOUS’ MMXXI Live at the Phoenix - April 8th, 2022

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s - Liberate the Unborn Inhumanity - April 8th, 2022

PAPA ROACH’s Ego Trip - April 8th, 2022

TERZIJ DE HORDE’s In One of These, I Am Your Enemy - April 8th, 2022

TREAT’s The Endgame - April 8th, 2022