Today In Metal History 🤘 April 8th, 2023 🤘 CHILDREN OF BODOM, MAYHEM, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

April 8, 2023, 43 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Per Yngve Ohlin, aka "Dead" (MAYHEM) – January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991 (22)

R.I.P. Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) – April 8th, 1979 – December 29th, 2020

R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010 (38)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th  
Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947

Happy 61st  
Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th  
AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975

Happy 46th  
JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977

Happy 41st
TOTO’s Toto IV - April 8th, 1982 

Happy 35th  
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988

Happy 26th  
KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997

Happy 20th  
JUDAS PRIEST’s Live In London - April 8th, 2003

Happy 10th  
DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013
THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013
SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013

Happy 7th
DEFTONES' Gore - April 8th, 2016
IHSAHN's Arktis - April 8th, 2016

ZAKK WYLDE's Book of Shadows II - April 8th, 2016

Happy 1st
DESTRUCTION’s Diabolical - April 8th, 2022
HÄLLAS’s Isle of Wisdom - April 8th, 2022
INCITE’s Wake Up Dead - April 8th, 2022
INGLORIOUS’ MMXXI Live at the Phoenix - April 8th, 2022
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s - Liberate the Unborn Inhumanity - April 8th, 2022
PAPA ROACH’s Ego Trip - April 8th, 2022
TERZIJ DE HORDE’s In One of These, I Am Your Enemy - April 8th, 2022
TREAT’s The Endgame - April 8th, 2022



