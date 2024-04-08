Today In Metal History 🤘 April 8th, 2024 🤘 CHILDREN OF BODOM, MAYHEM, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
April 8, 2024, 56 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Per Yngve Ohlin, aka "Dead" (MAYHEM) – January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991 (aged 22)
R.I.P. Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) – April 8th, 1979 – December 29th, 2020 (aged 41)
R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010 (aged 38)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947
Happy 62nd
Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975
Happy 47th
JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977
Happy 47th
SUPERTRAMP’s Even In The Quietest Moments… - April 8th, 1977
Happy 46th
SAGA’s Saga (April 8th, 1978)
Happy 42nd
TOTO’s Toto IV - April 8th, 1982
Happy 36th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988
Happy 27th
KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997
Happy 21st
JUDAS PRIEST’s Live In London - April 8th, 2003
Happy 11th
DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013
THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013
SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013
Happy 8th
DEFTONES' Gore - April 8th, 2016
IHSAHN's Arktis - April 8th, 2016
ZAKK WYLDE's Book of Shadows II - April 8th, 2016
Happy 2nd
DESTRUCTION’s Diabolical - April 8th, 2022
HÄLLAS’s Isle of Wisdom - April 8th, 2022
INCITE’s Wake Up Dead - April 8th, 2022
INGLORIOUS’ MMXXI Live at the Phoenix - April 8th, 2022
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s - Liberate the Unborn Inhumanity - April 8th, 2022
PAPA ROACH’s Ego Trip - April 8th, 2022
TERZIJ DE HORDE’s In One of These, I Am Your Enemy - April 8th, 2022
TREAT’s The Endgame - April 8th, 2022