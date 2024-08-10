Today In Metal History 🤘 August 10th, 2024🤘 JETHRO TULL, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, WHITE LION, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
August 10, 2024, 29 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 77th
Ian Scott Anderson (JETHRO TULL) - August 10th, 1947
Happy 58th
Hans "Hansi" Jürgen Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN, DEMONS & WIZARDS) - August 10th, 1966
Happy 57th
JEFF KOLLMAN (BOMBASTIC MEATBATS, GLENN HUGHES, MOGG/WAY) - August 10th, 1967
Heavy Releases
Happy 37th
LOUDNESS’ Hurricane Eyes - August 10th, 1987
Happy 36th
WINGER's Winger - August 10th, 1988
Happy 35th
WHITE LION's Big Game - August 10th, 1989
Happy 31st
BENEDICTION’S Transcend The Rubicon - August 10th, 1993
Happy 25th
MACHINE HEAD's The Burning Red - August 10th, 1999
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Projector - August 10th, 1999
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’S Edge Of Forever - August 10th, 1999
Happy 18th
THE BINARY CODE’s Priest – August 10th, 2006
CRASH’s The Paragon Of Animals – August 10th, 2006
Happy 15th
CHTHONIC's Mirror Of Retribution - August 10th, 2009
Happy 14th
BONDED BY BLOOD's Exiled To Earth - August 10th, 2010
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Order Of The Black - August 10th, 2010
Happy 6th
ENUFF Z'NUFF’s Diamond Boy - August 10th, 2018
ERRA’s Neon - August 10th, 2018
MAD MAX’s 35 - August 10th, 2018
PRIMAL FEAR’s Apocalypse - August 10th, 2018
SINSAENUM’s Repulsion for Humanity - August 10th, 2018