Today In Metal History 🤘 August 12th, 2024🤘 METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, QUEENSRŸCHE, CORONER, VADER
August 12, 2024, 11 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 75th
Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949
Happy 68th
Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956
Happy 67th
Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957
Happy 64th
Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960
Happy 59th
Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965
Happy 48th
Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 41st
QUEENSRŸCHE’S Queensrÿche (EMI reissue) – August 12th, 1983
Happy 33rd
METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991
Happy 33rd
CORONER’s Mental Vortex - August 12th, 1991
Happy 16th
EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008
VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008
Happy 10th
UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014
Happy 8th
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s This Could Be Heartbreak - August 12th, 2016
EQUILIBRIUM’s Armageddon - August 12th, 2016
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Hope Is Here - August 12th, 2016
Happy 2nd
ARCH ENEMY’s Deceivers - August 12th, 2022
BORIS’ Heavy Rocks - August 12th, 2022
THE HALO EFFECT’s Days Of The Lost - August 12th, 2022
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Hotel Kalifornia - August 12th, 2022
JACKYL’s 30 Coming in Hot - August 12th, 2022
LOCRIAN’s New Catastrophism - August 12th, 2022
GHOST’s Frontiers - August 12th, 2022
NORMA JEAN’s Deathrattle Sing for Me - August 12th, 2022
WOLFBRIGADE’s Anti-Tank Dogs - August 12th, 2022