Today In Metal History 🤘 August 12th, 2024🤘 METALLICA, MARK KNOPFLER, QUEENSRŸCHE, CORONER, VADER

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Mark Knopfler (DIRE STRAITS) - August 12th, 1949

Happy 68th

Jorge Iacobellis (HIRAX) - August 12th, 1956

Happy 67th

Tommy Keiser (KROKUS) - August 12th, 1957

Happy 64th

Morten "Morty Black" Skaget (TNT, JORN) - August 12th, 1960

Happy 59th

Peter Espinoza (MAJESTIC) – August 12th, 1965

Happy 48th

Joseph Poole (WEDNESDAY 13, MURDERDOLLS) - August 12th, 1976

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st

QUEENSRŸCHE’S Queensrÿche (EMI reissue) – August 12th, 1983





Happy 33rd

METALLICA's Metallica (The Black Album) - August 12th, 1991







Happy 33rd

CORONER’s Mental Vortex - August 12th, 1991





Happy 16th

EXTREME’s Saudades De Rock – August 12th, 2008

VADER’s Welcome To The Morbid Reich – August 12th, 2008



Happy 10th

UPON A BURNING BODY’s The World Is My Enemy Now – August 12th, 2014

Happy 8th

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s This Could Be Heartbreak - August 12th, 2016

EQUILIBRIUM’s Armageddon - August 12th, 2016

LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Hope Is Here - August 12th, 2016



Happy 2nd

ARCH ENEMY’s Deceivers - August 12th, 2022

BORIS’ Heavy Rocks - August 12th, 2022

THE HALO EFFECT’s Days Of The Lost - August 12th, 2022

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Hotel Kalifornia - August 12th, 2022

JACKYL’s 30 Coming in Hot - August 12th, 2022

LOCRIAN’s New Catastrophism - August 12th, 2022

GHOST’s Frontiers - August 12th, 2022

NORMA JEAN’s Deathrattle Sing for Me - August 12th, 2022

WOLFBRIGADE’s Anti-Tank Dogs - August 12th, 2022



