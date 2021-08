Today In Metal History 🤘 August 19th, 2021🤘 IAN GILLAN, CREAM, SAMAEL, WATAIN, SABATON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ginger Baker (CREAM, BLIND FAITH) - August 19th, 1939 - October 6th, 2019

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945



Happy 70th

John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951

Happy 62nd

Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959

Happy 58th

Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

EMERSON, LAKE & PALMERs Welcome Back My Friends To The Show That Never Ends Ladies and Gentlemen - August 19th, 1974



Happy 35th

NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) album, Profiles - August 19th, 1985



Happy 25th

SAMAELs Passage - August 19th, 1996





Happy 13th

THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008

THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008

THE SHOWDOWNs Back Breaker August 19th, 2008

Happy 10th

GHOST BRIGADEs Until Fear No Longer Defines Us August 19th, 2011

Happy 8th

WATAINs The Wild Hunt August 19th, 2013



Happy 7th

ACE FREHLEYs Space Invader August 19th, 2014

PALLBEARERs Foundations Of Burden August 19th, 2014

Happy 13th

Happy 10th

Happy 5th

BLOOD INCANTATIONs Starspawn - August 19th, 2016

GEMINI SYNDROMEs Memento Mori - August 19th, 2016

MYRKURs Mausoleum (live album) - August 19th, 2016

SABATONs The Last Stand - August 19th, 2016



SKELETONWITCHs The Apothic Gloom (EP) - August 19th, 2016