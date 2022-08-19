Today In Metal History 🤘 August 19th, 2022🤘 IAN GILLAN, CREAM, SAMAEL, WATAIN, SABATON
August 19, 2022, 19 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ginger Baker (CREAM, BLIND FAITH) - August 19th, 1939 - October 6th, 2019
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945
Happy 71st
John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951
Happy 63rd
Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959
Happy 59th
Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 48th
EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER’s Welcome Back My Friends To The Show That Never Ends – Ladies and Gentlemen - August 19th, 1974
Happy 36th
NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) album, Profiles - August 19th, 1985
Happy 26th
SAMAEL’s Passage - August 19th, 1996
Happy 14th
THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008
THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008
THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008
Happy 11th
GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011
Happy 9th
WATAIN’s The Wild Hunt – August 19th, 2013
Happy 8th
PALLBEARER’s Foundations Of Burden – August 19th, 2014
Happy 14th
Happy 11th
Happy 6th
BLOOD INCANTATION’s Starspawn - August 19th, 2016
GEMINI SYNDROME’s Memento Mori - August 19th, 2016
MYRKUR’s Mausoleum (live album) - August 19th, 2016
SABATON’s The Last Stand - August 19th, 2016
SKELETONWITCH’s The Apothic Gloom (EP) - August 19th, 2016