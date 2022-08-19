Today In Metal History 🤘 August 19th, 2022🤘 IAN GILLAN, CREAM, SAMAEL, WATAIN, SABATON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ginger Baker (CREAM, BLIND FAITH) - August 19th, 1939 - October 6th, 2019





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Ian Gillan (DEEP PURPLE) - August 19th, 1945



Happy 71st

John Deacon (QUEEN) - August 19th, 1951

Happy 63rd

Steve Grimmett (GRIM REAPER, ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART) - August 19th, 1959





Happy 59th

Joey Tempest (EUROPE) - August 19th, 1963





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER’s Welcome Back My Friends To The Show That Never Ends – Ladies and Gentlemen - August 19th, 1974



Happy 36th

NICK MASON's (PINK FLOYD) album, Profiles - August 19th, 1985



Happy 26th

SAMAEL’s Passage - August 19th, 1996





Happy 14th

THE ACACIA STRAIN's Continent - August 19th, 2008

THE HUMAN ABSTRACT's Midheaven - August 19th, 2008

THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008

Happy 11th

GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011

Happy 9th

WATAIN’s The Wild Hunt – August 19th, 2013



Happy 8th

PALLBEARER’s Foundations Of Burden – August 19th, 2014

Happy 14th

THE SHOWDOWN’s Back Breaker – August 19th, 2008

Happy 11th

GHOST BRIGADE’s Until Fear No Longer Defines Us – August 19th, 2011

Happy 6th

BLOOD INCANTATION’s Starspawn - August 19th, 2016

GEMINI SYNDROME’s Memento Mori - August 19th, 2016

MYRKUR’s Mausoleum (live album) - August 19th, 2016

SABATON’s The Last Stand - August 19th, 2016



SKELETONWITCH’s The Apothic Gloom (EP) - August 19th, 2016