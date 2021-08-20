Today In Metal History 🤘 August 20th, 2021🤘 THIN LIZZY, PANTERA, QUIET RIOT, ROBERT PLANT, QUEENSRŸCHE, TYPE O NEGATIVE

August 20, 2021, 16 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P Philip Parris Lynott (THIN LIZZY) - August 20th, 1949 - January 4th, 1986 (photo above by Mats Andersson)

R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott - (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004

R.I.P. Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT): November 14, 1951 - August 20th, 2020

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd
ROBERT Anthony PLANT (LED ZEPPELIN) - August 20th, 1948

Happy 80th
David Anthony "Dave" Brock (HAWKWIND) - August 20th, 1941

Happy 54th
Ray "Alder" Balderrama (FATES WARNING) - August 20th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 31st
QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire - August 20th, 1990

BLACK SABBATH's Tyr - August 20th, 1990

Happy 25th
TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust - August 20th, 1996

Happy 19th
BLACK SABBATH’s Past Lives (live album) – August, 20th
L.A. GUNS’ Waking The Dead - August 20th, 2002

Happy 14th
THE AGONIST's Once Only Imagined - August 20th, 2007
MALEFICE’s Entities – August 20th, 2007

Happy 13th
DRAGONFORCE's Ultra Beatdown - August 20th, 2008
SLIPKNOT's All Hope Is Gone - August 20th, 2008

Happy 11th
ACCEPT’s Blood Of The Nations - August 20th, 2010

KATAKLYSM's Heaven's Venom - August 20th, 2010
TARJA TURUNEN's What Lies Beneath - August 20th, 2010
TOXIK’s Think Again (DVD) – August 20th, 2010

Happy 10th
CORRUPTED’s Garten Der Unbewusstheit – August 20th, 2011

Happy 8th
BORN OF OSIRIS’ Tomorrow We Die Alive – August 20th, 2013

Happy 5th
THROES OF DAWN’s Our Voices Shall Remain - August 20th, 2016




