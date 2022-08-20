Today In Metal History 🤘 August 20th, 2022🤘 DIMEBAG, THIN LIZZY, QUIET RIOT, ROBERT PLANT, QUEENSRŸCHE, TYPE O NEGATIVE
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P Philip Parris Lynott (THIN LIZZY) - August 20th, 1949 - January 4th, 1986 (photo above by Mats Andersson)
R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott - (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004
R.I.P. Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT): November 14, 1951 - August 20th, 2020
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
ROBERT Anthony PLANT (LED ZEPPELIN) - August 20th, 1948
Happy 81st
David Anthony "Dave" Brock (HAWKWIND) - August 20th, 1941
Happy 55th
Ray "Alder" Balderrama (FATES WARNING) - August 20th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 32nd
QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire - August 20th, 1990
BLACK SABBATH's Tyr - August 20th, 1990
Happy 26th
TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust - August 20th, 1996
Happy 20th
BLACK SABBATH’s Past Lives - August, 20th
L.A. GUNS’ Waking The Dead - August 20th, 2002
Happy 15th
THE AGONIST's Once Only Imagined - August 20th, 2007
MALEFICE’s Entities – August 20th, 2007
Happy 14th
DRAGONFORCE's Ultra Beatdown - August 20th, 2008
SLIPKNOT's All Hope Is Gone - August 20th, 2008
Happy 12th
ACCEPT’s Blood Of The Nations - August 20th, 2010
KATAKLYSM's Heaven's Venom - August 20th, 2010
TARJA TURUNEN's What Lies Beneath - August 20th, 2010
TOXIK’s Think Again (DVD) – August 20th, 2010
Happy 11th
CORRUPTED’s Garten Der Unbewusstheit – August 20th, 2011
Happy 9th
BORN OF OSIRIS’ Tomorrow We Die Alive – August 20th, 2013
Happy 6th
THROES OF DAWN’s Our Voices Shall Remain - August 20th, 2016