Today In Metal History 🤘 August 20th, 2022🤘 DIMEBAG, THIN LIZZY, QUIET RIOT, ROBERT PLANT, QUEENSRŸCHE, TYPE O NEGATIVE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P Philip Parris Lynott (THIN LIZZY) - August 20th, 1949 - January 4th, 1986 (photo above by Mats Andersson)



R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott - (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004



R.I.P. Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT): November 14, 1951 - August 20th, 2020





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

ROBERT Anthony PLANT (LED ZEPPELIN) - August 20th, 1948



Happy 81st

David Anthony "Dave" Brock (HAWKWIND) - August 20th, 1941

Happy 55th

Ray "Alder" Balderrama (FATES WARNING) - August 20th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 32nd

QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire - August 20th, 1990



BLACK SABBATH's Tyr - August 20th, 1990

Happy 26th

TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust - August 20th, 1996



Happy 20th

BLACK SABBATH’s Past Lives - August, 20th

L.A. GUNS’ Waking The Dead - August 20th, 2002

Happy 15th

THE AGONIST's Once Only Imagined - August 20th, 2007

MALEFICE’s Entities – August 20th, 2007

Happy 14th

DRAGONFORCE's Ultra Beatdown - August 20th, 2008

SLIPKNOT's All Hope Is Gone - August 20th, 2008

Happy 12th

ACCEPT’s Blood Of The Nations - August 20th, 2010



KATAKLYSM's Heaven's Venom - August 20th, 2010

TARJA TURUNEN's What Lies Beneath - August 20th, 2010

TOXIK’s Think Again (DVD) – August 20th, 2010

Happy 11th

CORRUPTED’s Garten Der Unbewusstheit – August 20th, 2011

Happy 9th

BORN OF OSIRIS’ Tomorrow We Die Alive – August 20th, 2013

Happy 6th

THROES OF DAWN’s Our Voices Shall Remain - August 20th, 2016