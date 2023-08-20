Today In Metal History 🤘 August 20th, 2023🤘 ROBERT PLANT, DIMEBAG, THIN LIZZY, QUIET RIOT, QUEENSRŸCHE, TYPE O NEGATIVE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P Philip Parris Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 - January 4th, 1986 (aged 36; photo above by Mats Andersson)





R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott - (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN): August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004 (aged 38)







R.I.P. Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT): November 14, 1951 - August 20th, 2020 (aged 68)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

ROBERT Anthony PLANT (LED ZEPPELIN) - August 20th, 1948



Happy 82nd

David Anthony "Dave" Brock (HAWKWIND) - August 20th, 1941

Happy 56th

Ray "Alder" Balderrama (FATES WARNING) - August 20th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd

QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire - August 20th, 1990



BLACK SABBATH's Tyr - August 20th, 1990

Happy 27th

TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust - August 20th, 1996



Happy 21st

BLACK SABBATH’s Past Lives - August, 20th

L.A. GUNS’ Waking The Dead - August 20th, 2002

Happy 16th

THE AGONIST's Once Only Imagined - August 20th, 2007

MALEFICE’s Entities – August 20th, 2007

Happy 15th

DRAGONFORCE's Ultra Beatdown - August 20th, 2008

SLIPKNOT's All Hope Is Gone - August 20th, 2008

Happy 13th

ACCEPT’s Blood Of The Nations - August 20th, 2010



KATAKLYSM's Heaven's Venom - August 20th, 2010

TARJA TURUNEN's What Lies Beneath - August 20th, 2010

TOXIK’s Think Again (DVD) – August 20th, 2010

Happy 12th

CORRUPTED’s Garten Der Unbewusstheit – August 20th, 2011

Happy 10th

BORN OF OSIRIS’ Tomorrow We Die Alive – August 20th, 2013

Happy 7th

THROES OF DAWN’s Our Voices Shall Remain - August 20th, 2016



Happy 2nd

ALBERTO RIGONI’s Metal Addicted - August 20, 2021

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Colors II - August 20, 2021

DEAFHEAVEN’s Infinite Granite - August 20, 2021

GEORGE LYNCH’s Seamless - August 20, 2021

NECRONAUTICAL’s Slain In The Spirit - August 20, 2021

SODOM’s Bombenhagel - August 20, 2021

ULVER’s Hexahedron – Live At Henie Onstad Kunstsenter (live album) - August 20, 2021

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Primordial Arcana - August 20, 2021