Today In Metal History 🤘 August 20th, 2023🤘 ROBERT PLANT, DIMEBAG, THIN LIZZY, QUIET RIOT, QUEENSRŸCHE, TYPE O NEGATIVE

August 20, 2023, 33 minutes ago

news heavy metal thin lizzy pantera queensryche type o negative robert plant

Today In Metal History 🤘 August 20th, 2023🤘 ROBERT PLANT, DIMEBAG, THIN LIZZY, QUIET RIOT, QUEENSRŸCHE, TYPE O NEGATIVE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P Philip Parris Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 - January 4th, 1986 (aged 36; photo above by Mats Andersson)

R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott - (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN): August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004 (aged 38)



R.I.P. Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT): November 14, 1951 - August 20th, 2020 (aged 68)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th
ROBERT Anthony PLANT (LED ZEPPELIN) - August 20th, 1948

Happy 82nd
David Anthony "Dave" Brock (HAWKWIND) - August 20th, 1941

Happy 56th
Ray "Alder" Balderrama (FATES WARNING) - August 20th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd
QUEENSRŸCHE's Empire - August 20th, 1990

BLACK SABBATH's Tyr - August 20th, 1990

Happy 27th
TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust - August 20th, 1996

Happy 21st
BLACK SABBATH’s Past Lives - August, 20th
L.A. GUNS’ Waking The Dead - August 20th, 2002

Happy 16th
THE AGONIST's Once Only Imagined - August 20th, 2007
MALEFICE’s Entities – August 20th, 2007

Happy 15th
DRAGONFORCE's Ultra Beatdown - August 20th, 2008
SLIPKNOT's All Hope Is Gone - August 20th, 2008

Happy 13th
ACCEPT’s Blood Of The Nations - August 20th, 2010

KATAKLYSM's Heaven's Venom - August 20th, 2010
TARJA TURUNEN's What Lies Beneath - August 20th, 2010
TOXIK’s Think Again (DVD) – August 20th, 2010

Happy 12th
CORRUPTED’s Garten Der Unbewusstheit – August 20th, 2011

Happy 10th
BORN OF OSIRIS’ Tomorrow We Die Alive – August 20th, 2013

Happy 7th
THROES OF DAWN’s Our Voices Shall Remain - August 20th, 2016

Happy 2nd
ALBERTO RIGONI’s Metal Addicted - August 20, 2021
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Colors II - August 20, 2021
DEAFHEAVEN’s Infinite Granite - August 20, 2021
GEORGE LYNCH’s Seamless - August 20, 2021
NECRONAUTICAL’s Slain In The Spirit - August 20, 2021
SODOM’s Bombenhagel - August 20, 2021
ULVER’s Hexahedron – Live At Henie Onstad Kunstsenter (live album) - August 20, 2021
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Primordial Arcana - August 20, 2021



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

Latest Reviews