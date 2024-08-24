Today In Metal History 🤘 August 24th, 2024🤘SEPULTURA, ARMORED SAINT, JUDAS PRIEST, ANNIHILATOR, GRAVE DIGGER

HEAVY HISTORY



34 years ago today (August 24th, 1990), a Reno, Nevada judge ruled that JUDAS PRIEST wasn’t responsible for two suicides.







TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005 (aged 53)

Danny Joe Brown, MOLLY HATCHET singer from 1978’s Molly Hatchet to 1989’s Lightning Strikes Twice, would’ve turned 73 today (August 24th, 1951). 🎂 He passed away in 2005 at the age of 53.





R.I.P. Kenneth William David Hensley (URIAH HEEP): August 24th, 1945 - November 4th, 2020 (aged 75)

Late URIAH HEEP guitarist Kenneth “Ken” William David Hensley would’ve turn 79 today (August 24th, 1945). 🎂 We lost him in 2020 at 75.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

James Kent "Jim" Fox (JAMES GANG) - August 24th, 1947



Happy 73rd

Michael Derosier (HEART drummer from 1976 - 1982) - August 24th, 1951

Happy 61st

John Bush (ARMORED SAINT, ANTHRAX) − August 24th, 1963





Happy 56th

Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) − August 24th, 1968



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 35th

ICON’s Right Between the Eyes - August 24th, 1989

Happy 30th

ANNIHILATOR's Set The World On Fire - August 24th, 1993

Happy 19th

SONATA ARCTICA's The End Of This Chapter - August 24th, 2005

Happy 15th

CALIBAN's Say Hello To Tragedy - August 24th, 2009

MUNICIPAL WASTE's Massive Aggressive - August 24th, 2009



Happy 14th

MALEVOLENT CREATION's Invidious Dominion - August 24th, 2010

THE SWORD's Warp Riders - August 24th, 2010

HELMET’s Seeing Eye Dog – August 24th, 2010

SHADOWS FALLS’ Madness In Manila: Shadows Fall Live In The Philippines – August 24th, 2010

THE SHOWDOWN’s Blood In The Gears – August 24th, 2010

Happy 13th

APOSTASY’s Nuclear Messiah – August 24th, 2011

Happy 12th

GRAVE DIGGER’s Clash Of The Gods - August 24th, 2012



TARJA TURUNEN’s Act I: Live In Rosario – August 24th, 2012

TROLLFEST’s Brumlebassen – August 24th, 2012

Happy 6th

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Rainier Fog - August 24th, 2018



THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Misery - August 24th, 2018

ANCESTORS’ Suspended in Reflections - August 24th, 2018

LAIR OF THE MINOTAUR’s Dragon Eagle of Chaos (EP) - August 24th, 2018

MANTAR’s The Modern Art of Setting Ablaze - August 24th, 2018

MOB RULES’ Beast Reborn - August 24th, 2018

NONPOINT’s X - August 24th, 2018