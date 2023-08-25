Today In Metal History 🤘 August 25th, 2023🤘 ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, BOSTON, WARRANT, GAMMA RAY, ROB ZOMBIE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (BRIGHTON ROCK): August 15th, 1962 - August 25th, 2020 (aged 58)



It’s been three years since we lost BRIGHTON ROCK singer Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (August 25th, 2020). He was only 58.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949





Happy 72nd

Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951





Happy 71st

Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952





Happy 61st

Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962





Happy 59th

Patrick Mulock (PHEAR, EIDOLON) - August 25th, 1964







Happy 58th

Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965

Happy 57th

Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966

Happy 50th

Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973

Happy 40th

David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976



Happy 41st

ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982

Happy 36th

AEROSMITH’s Permanent Vacation - August 25th, 1987

Happy 31st

WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992



Happy 26th

GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997



Happy 25th

ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998



Happy 17th

CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006

Happy 15th

INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008

ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008

Happy 14th

AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009

OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009

Happy 13th

TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010

SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010

Happy 9th

THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014

WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014



Happy 6th

AKERCOCKE’s Renaissance in Extremis - August 25th, 2017

BRENDON SMALL’s Brendon Small's Galaktikon II: Become the Storm - August 25th, 2017

DAGOBA’s Black Nova - August 25th, 2017

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Der Rote Reiter - August 25th, 2017

ESKIMO CALLBOY’s The Scene - August 25th, 2017

THE HAUNTED’s Strength In Numbers - August 25th, 2017

KORPIKLAANI’s Live At Masters Of Rock - August 25th, 2017

LACRIMOSA’s Testimonium - August 25th, 2017

LENG TCH'E’s Razorgrind - August 25th, 2017

LEPROUS’ Malina - August 25th, 2017

LIONHEART’s Second Nature - August 25th, 2017

SANNHET’s So Numb - August 25th, 2017

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE’s Villains - August 25th, 2017