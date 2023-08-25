Today In Metal History 🤘 August 25th, 2023🤘 ROB HALFORD, GENE SIMMONS, BOSTON, WARRANT, GAMMA RAY, ROB ZOMBIE
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (BRIGHTON ROCK): August 15th, 1962 - August 25th, 2020 (aged 58)
It’s been three years since we lost BRIGHTON ROCK singer Gerald “Gerry” McGhee (August 25th, 2020). He was only 58.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
Gene Simmons (real name Chaim Witz; KISS) - August 25th, 1949
Happy 72nd
Robert John Arthur "Rob" Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) August 25th, 1951
Happy 71st
Geoff Downes (YES, ASIA) - August 25th, 1952
Happy 61st
Vivian Patrick Campbell (DEF LEPPARD, DIO) August 25th, 1962
Happy 59th
Patrick Mulock (PHEAR, EIDOLON) - August 25th, 1964
Happy 58th
Nigel Durham (SAXON) - August 25th, 1965
Happy 57th
Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ALICE COOPER, KISS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) - August 25th, 1966
Happy 50th
Olavi Mikkonen (AMON AMARTH) - August 25th, 1973
Happy 40th
David Kinkade (SOULFLY, ARSIS) – August 25th, 1983
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
BOSTON's Boston - August 25th, 1976
Happy 41st
ALICE COOPER’s Zipper Catches Skin - August 25th, 1982
Happy 36th
AEROSMITH’s Permanent Vacation - August 25th, 1987
Happy 31st
WARRANT’s Dog Eat Dog - August 25th, 1992
Happy 26th
GAMMA RAY’s Somewhere Out In Space - August 25th, 1997
Happy 25th
ROB ZOMBIE’s Hellbilly Deluxe – August 25th, 1998
Happy 17th
CATAMENIA's Location: COLD - August 25th, 2006
Happy 15th
INTO ETERNITY's The Incurable Tragedy - August 25th, 2008
ACID DRINKERS' Verses Of Steel - August 25th, 2008
Happy 14th
AZAGHAL's Teraphim - August 25th, 2009
OH, SLEEPER's Son Of The Morning - August 25th, 2009
Happy 13th
TRISTANIA's Rubicon - August 25th, 2010
SONIC SYNDICATE's We Rule The Night - August 25th, 2010
Happy 9th
THE HAUNTED’s Exit Wounds – August 25th, 2014
WOLF’s Devil Seed – August 25th, 2014
Happy 6th
AKERCOCKE’s Renaissance in Extremis - August 25th, 2017
BRENDON SMALL’s Brendon Small's Galaktikon II: Become the Storm - August 25th, 2017
DAGOBA’s Black Nova - August 25th, 2017
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Der Rote Reiter - August 25th, 2017
ESKIMO CALLBOY’s The Scene - August 25th, 2017
THE HAUNTED’s Strength In Numbers - August 25th, 2017
KORPIKLAANI’s Live At Masters Of Rock - August 25th, 2017
LACRIMOSA’s Testimonium - August 25th, 2017
LENG TCH'E’s Razorgrind - August 25th, 2017
LEPROUS’ Malina - August 25th, 2017
LIONHEART’s Second Nature - August 25th, 2017
SANNHET’s So Numb - August 25th, 2017
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE’s Villains - August 25th, 2017