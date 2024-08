Today In Metal History 🤘 August 27th, 2024🤘 ALEX LIFESON, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, MONSTROSITY, OPETH, HAMMERFALL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990 (aged 35)



Happy 78th

R.I.P. John Voorhis "Tim" Bogert III (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE): August 27th, 1944 - January 13, 2021 (aged 76)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Alex Lifeson (born Aleksandar Živojinović); RUSH) - August 27th, 1953 (photo above by Allan Zilkowsky)





Happy 74th

Neil Murray (BLACK SABBATH, WHITESNAKE) - August 27th, 1950

Happy 68th

SEX PISTOLS' Glen Matlock - August 27th, 1956



Happy 62nd

Coburn Pharr (ANNIHILATOR) - August 27, 1962

Happy 49th

Björn Gelotte (IN FLAMES) - August 27th, 1975

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

AEROSMITH's Rock In A Hard Place - August 27th, 1982





Happy 33rd

PEARL JAM's Ten - August 27th, 1991

BAD ENGLISH’s Backlash - August 27th, 1991





Happy 28th

MONSTROSITY’s Millennium - August 27th, 1996

The last album to feature George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher on vocals, as he went on to join the death metal band Cannibal Corpse.





Happy 23rd

AFTER FOREVER’s Decipher - August 27th, 2001

Happy 19th

OPETH's Ghost Reveries - August 27th, 2005



Happy 17th

BENEDICTION's Killing Music - August 27th, 2007

Happy 14th

LIV KRISTINE's Skintight - August 27th, 2010

Happy 12th

ENSIFERUM’s Unsung Heroes - August 27th, 2012

GRAVE’s Endless Procession Of Souls - August 27th, 2012

KATATONIA’s Dead End Kings - August 27th, 2012





Happy 11th

AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Hail To The King - August 27th, 2013

DEVILDRIVER’s Winter Kills - August 27th, 2013

Happy 10th

HAMMERFALL’s (r)Evolution - August 27th, 2014





Happy 3rd

EX DEO - The Thirteen Years Of Nero - August 27, 2021

HOODED MENACE - The Tritonus Bell - August 27, 2021

JINJER - Wallflowers - August 27, 2021

LEPROUS - Aphelion - August 27, 2021

OBSCURITY - Skogarmaors - August 27, 2021

PHINEHAS - The Fire Itself - August 27, 2021

TESSARACT - P O R T A L S (live album) - August 27, 2021

SCULPTURED - The Liminal Phase - August 27, 2021

SONS OF ALPHA CENTAURI - Push - August 27, 2021

SPIRIT ADRIFT - Forge Your Future - August 27, 2021

THYRFING - Vanagandr - August 27, 2021